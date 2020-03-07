FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, 2nd leg LIVE: ISL 2019-20; FCG 2-0 up after Fall strike

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Indian Super League 2nd-leg playoff semifinal between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC. This is Aashin Prasad and I will be bringing you the live action.

Aggregate: Goa 3-4 Chennaiyin

LIVE UPDATES

Goa deserves to win everything for just having Jahouh on the field. How good is this guy.

28' A little scuffle between Chhangte and Serriton, the referee isn't happy. He has a chat with them and suggests no more of that.

25' Goa looks for the third with Jackichand and Bedia coming close. The former's first meaningful contribution sees him head the ball wide inside Chennaiyin's box.

Oh hang on. Boumous can't continue anymore. Edu Bedia replaces him.

21' GOOAL! 2-0 and it's game on! Fall with a thumping header from Brandon's free-kick to power the ball into the net! Fall rouses the home crowd but I reckon they don't need any more encouragement.

Thapa with a poor challenge as he is late to the ball. A free-kick outside the area.

Chennaiyin struggling to string together a meaningful move thus far.

17' Goian almost made amends by getting on to the corner by heading it across goal but there is no taker for Chennaiyin.

16' Fall with a high boot in a challenge with Valskis. Referee awards a free kick. A short free kick to play in Edwin on the right, whose cross is put behind for a corner by Jahouh.

14' A cheap giveaway from Laldinliana, whose pass is intercepted by Coro. Goa manages a corner out of it after Jerry puts it behind. Coro heads the corner into the scrum inside the box which Fall flicks it wide with his own header.

Goa needs two more now. Goa has pinned Chennaiyin into its own half.

10' GOAL! There's the first goal for Goa! And it's come from Lucian Goian, who heads it into his own next try to keep out Jackichand's cross into the six yard area from the right. Jahouh with a great ball to find Jacki's run!

These teams have never played out a goalless draw in six seasons of ISL. Anyone fancy a 0-0 today?

7' Seriton runs on the overlap, checks in to square it for Boumous. Boumous' drive from the edge of the box can't beat the Chennaiyin bodies in the area.

5' Rafael's low drive from the free-kick is pouched by Nawaz.

4' Pena with a foul on Valskis. Mandar then pulls down Schembri on the right side of Goa's box.

4' Brandon with a superb pick-out for Jacki inside Chennaiyin's box. The winger, however, cannot keep the ball in play.

2' Jahouh clips it over the top and Pena jumps over Sabia to meet the ball but he puts it wide!

1' Goa kicks from left to right. An early ball played into Coro but Goian stands firm to take the ball off him inside the box. More pressure from Goa which results in Jerry fouling Coro from behind, free-kick to the home side outside Chennaiyin's box.

Chennaiyin wins the coin toss, Goa to kick things off in the second leg.

FIRST HALF

7.25 pm: Martin Bain, FSDL CEO, awards the shield to Goa skipper and local player Mandar Dessai. He lofts it high to the cheers of the home fans. Carlos Pena gestures his men to not celebrate. There is still business to take care of for them.

7.20 pm: Goa will be awarded with the league winner's shield today at the Fatorda ahead of kick-off. Chennaiyin will give a guard of honour to the 'champions' of India. Couple of Goa fans at the stands wave the ISL trophy and shield replicas. The real shield is in the kitty, can Goa give itself a chance to add the real trophy to the cabinet?

7 pm: Anirudh Thapa can't seem to put a foot wrong at the moment. Away from the pitch, too, he seems to be on the money. Can you name 20 ISL foreigners in one minute? The Chennaiyin midfielder can.

6.50 pm: Chennaiyin is unbeaten in its last five away matches. Goa has won its last six home matches, scoring 19 goals. Read our preview and what the coaches had to say in the build-ip.

6.36 pm: As expected, Boumous and Brandon return to the starting XI for Goa. Manvir Singh takes his place on the bench with Bedia finding a place next to him. No Seimenlen Doungel in the matchday squad for Goa. Chennaiyin sticks to the same XI which beat Goa 4-1, while Tondonba Singh, who is back from suspension, replaces Dhanpal Ganesh on the bench.

Line-ups FC Goa XI: Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Carlos Pena, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Dessai (C); Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh; Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes; Ferran Corominas SUBS: Naveen Kumar, Manvir Singh, Mohamed Ali, Chinglensana Singh, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello COACH: Clifford Miranda Chennaiyin XI: Vishal Kaith (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa; Andre Schembri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Nerijus Valskis. SUBS: Karanjit Singh, Deepak Tangri, Masih Saighani, Tondonba, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali COACH: Owen Coyle

6.15 pm: While Goa dearly missed the trio of Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes and Edu Bedia in the first leg, the trio is back for the return leg, with Boumous and Brandon expected to go straight into the starting line-up.

6 pm: 30 minutes until the team news is out. Earlier this season, Goa's Ferran Corominas and his countryman Carlos Pena featured in our ISL video series 'Off the Pitch'.

5.43 pm: If you thought that Chennaiyin would settle for a 0-0 draw, then think again. After Scotsman Owen Coyle took over six matches into the season, one of the positives he drew upon was the attacking talent he had at his disposal. Coyle speaks to us about the revival, India, and more in this interview.

5.30 pm: Well who saw that coming, eh? I am sure many did considering the run Chennaiyin is on. And I am sure no one will be surprised if Goa does what Goa does best -- score goals for fun! If the first leg scoreline of 4-1 is what to go by, the second leg promises to be a thrilling one.



