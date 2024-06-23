MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Molly Caudery sets British pole vault record ahead of Paris Games 2024

The 24-year-old cleared a world pole vault lead of 4.92 metres at the Toulouse Capitole Perche for the highest women’s pole vault clearance since 2021.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 14:06 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Molly Caudery of Great Britain.
FILE PHOTO: Molly Caudery of Great Britain. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Molly Caudery of Great Britain. | Photo Credit: AP

Britain’s Molly Caudery set the world’s leading height of the year and broke the British record in women’s pole vault at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting in Toulouse on Saturday.

The 24-year-old cleared a world pole vault lead of 4.92 metres at the Toulouse Capitole Perche for the highest women’s pole vault clearance since 2021 and beat Tokyo Games bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw’s previous British record of 4.90m.

Caudery had already secured victory with an initial clearance at 4.61 m but continued to push for more and persevered in the rainy conditions. France’s Marie-Julie Bonnin finished second, with 4.51 m.

ALSO READ | Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100-m final, qualifies for Paris Olympics

Caudery, who said she aimed to clinch her first Olympic medal in Paris after winning the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March, has taken the current world lead with the seventh best jump of all time.

The Briton cleared 4.73 m to win bronze at the European Championships in Rome earlier in June. Her previous best was 4.86 m, set in Rouen in February. 

“It’s more fire in the belly,” Caudery said of her Bronze medal in Rome. “It just shows that not everything goes to plan all the time. This is a medal at the European Championships.”

“It’s a huge positive. It will still be up on my little shrine, it may not be at the very centre, but it will still be up there.”

Related Topics

Paris Games /

World Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd ODI updates: South Africa 155/5; India bowlers control run rate
    Team Sportstar
  2. Molly Caudery sets British pole vault record ahead of Paris Games 2024
    Reuters
  3. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match highlights: Afghanistan scripts history, takes down mighty Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF cracks the whip on unapproved tournaments, warns stern action
    Rajdeep Saha
  5. Archery World Cup Stage 3: India recurve mixed team of Dhiraj, Ankita wins bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Molly Caudery sets British pole vault record ahead of Paris Games 2024
    Reuters
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 22: Shubhankar slips in third round of KLM Open
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA cycling announces road race team for Paris Olympics
    AP
  4. Los Angeles Olympics 2028: Athletics to move to first week, swimming to second week
    AP
  5. Tokyo Olympic gymnastics champ Hashimoto confident of full recovery ahead of Paris Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd ODI updates: South Africa 155/5; India bowlers control run rate
    Team Sportstar
  2. Molly Caudery sets British pole vault record ahead of Paris Games 2024
    Reuters
  3. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match highlights: Afghanistan scripts history, takes down mighty Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF cracks the whip on unapproved tournaments, warns stern action
    Rajdeep Saha
  5. Archery World Cup Stage 3: India recurve mixed team of Dhiraj, Ankita wins bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment