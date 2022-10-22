Bartholomew Ogbeche’s header in the 83rd minute helped Hyderabad FC beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 in an Indian Super League 2022-23 match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Saturday night.

This was the second successive win for the Nizams. They drew their first home match 3-3 against Mumbai City FC.

A beautiful curling free-kick from substitute Borja Herrera saw BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu palm it away but only to find Obgeche heading the ball into the goal to the lusty cheers of a 10,000 crowd.

The match began on an even note before HFC slowly started dominating the possession, and it soon turned out to be a story of missed chances.

Midfielder Halicharan Narzary’s missed the target once close from the top of the box and later Javier Siverio’s left-footer narrowly missed the goal to the dismay of the HFC fans and support staff.

On the other hand, the closest BFC came to scoring was when striker Sivasakthi dribbled his way down the right flank and got the better of the two defenders marking him closely inside the box, but his attempt from close range was just off-target.

After the teams were locked goalless at half-time, HFC was the more dominant in the second half, testing the rival defence guarded by Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic and Alan Costa, who had a tough day at the office.

Halicharan had the misfortune to see his left-footer hit the vertical early into the second-half and soon Siverio’s header was well-saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

For most of the second half, BFC was more content in defending its citadel, and even its captain Sunil Chhetri, who had become the first player in the ISL to play 100 matches for a single club, was given little freedom.