HFC vs BFC, ISL LIVE UPDATES: Joao Victor, Yasir start for Hyderabad FC; Roshan, Bruno, Chhetri in Bengaluru FC XI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC, being played at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad.

LINEUPS OUT!

HFC: Kattimani (goal), Sana, Joao Victor, Yasir, Odei, Hitesh, Narzary, Ogbeche, Poojary, Mishra, Siverio

BFC: Gurpreet (goal), Jhingan, Jovanovic, Alan, Bhutia, Roshan, Bruno, Jayesh, Javi, Chhetri, Sivasakthi

FORM GUIDE

Defending champion Hyderabad FC will look for its first win at home after playing out a 3-3 draw against Mumbai City FC in its opening match of ISL 2022-23. HFC won its second match 3-0 in an away clash against NorthEast United. Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, opened its campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC. In its second outing, BFC had to toil hard for a 1-0 win against NorthEast United.

HEAD TO HEAD

Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC played seven matches against each other, with both teams winning two each, while the remaining four matches ended in a draw.

PREVIEW

Defending champion Hyderabad FC will play its first home game after the pandemic when it takes on Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Saturday.

With a decent crowd expected for the week-end clash, HFC is keen to sustain the momentum after an impressive 3-0 win over NorthEast United in the second game (the first match against Mumbai City FC was a 3-3 draw). Both the teams, with a win and a draw each, have four points from two matches.

At the pre-match briefing, HFC head coach Manolo Marquez was quick to stress that BFC, which had knocked out HFC in the recent Durand Cup, would be a formidable challenge given the style of aggressive play they adopt straight away.

Though HFC is pleased with the defenders’ show in the last game, it will be looking for an all-round improvement given the fact that BFC has some of the best players in the League itself including the great Sunil Chhetri.

The combination of captain Joao Victor, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Siverio and Borja Herrera upfront with support from winger Mohammed Yasir will hold the key to the fortunes of the home team.

BFC head coach Simon Grayson said his team was a good blend of experience and young talent.

Foreign recruits Aleksandar Jovanovic and Alan Costa, midfielder Bruno Ramires, Javi Hernandez along with strikers Prince Ibara and Roy Krishna joined by Chhetri could well test the best of the defences on their day. Sivasakthi Narayanan, who was the top-scorer in the Durand Cup with five goals, can be a dangerous customer too.