ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23: Petratos and Kaliuzhnyi lead Golden Boot race; Ogbeche chases after win over Bengaluru FC

The 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League has Dimitri Petratos and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi as joint-leaders in the golden boot race.

Team Sportstar
22 October, 2022 21:33 IST
22 October, 2022 21:33 IST
Bartholomew Ogbeche of Hyderabad FC scored the winning goal against Bengaluru FC to storm into the top five goal scorers of the season.

Bartholomew Ogbeche of Hyderabad FC scored the winning goal against Bengaluru FC to storm into the top five goal scorers of the season. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar/Focus Sports/ ISL

The 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League has Dimitri Petratos and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi as joint-leaders in the golden boot race.

The 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League saw Dimitri Petratos of ATK Mohun Bagan and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi of Kerala Blasters sit on top of the list of highest goal scorers with three goals from two matches.

Bartholomew Ogbeche, the winner of the Golden Boot last season, scored the winning goal of the match against Bengaluru FC and stormed into the top five for the current season as well.

Here are the top five goal scorers of the season so far:

PositionNameTeamGoalsGames
1Dimitri PetratosATK Mohun Bagan32
1Ivan KaliyuznhyiKerala Blasters32
3Diego MauricioOdisha FC22
3Daniel ChukwuJamshedpur FC22
4Cleiton SilvaEast Bengal FC23
5Bartholomew OgbecheHyderabad FC24

Read more stories on ISL 2022-23.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC

Jamshedpur FC- Through the Owen Coyle lens

Slide shows

ISL Review: Playoffs race tightens amid empty stands

ISL review: Bengaluru makes playoffs; Goa in danger of slipping away

ISL Week 9: Chennaiyin's surge to the top, successive wins for Blasters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us