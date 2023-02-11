ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin looking to get back to winning ways against East Bengal

Chennaiyin FC will look to get its first win in nearly two months when it takes on East Bengal FC in its penultimate Indian Super League home game at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here on Sunday.

S. Dipak Ragav
11 February, 2023 19:22 IST
Chennaiyin FC’s last win came on December 10 against NorthEast United FC. 

Chennaiyin FC’s last win came on December 10 against NorthEast United FC.  | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini /Focus Sports/ ISL

The two-time champions’ last win came on December 10 against NorthEast United FC (7-3). In the eight matches since then, CFC has drawn five and lost three, including a 2-1 defeat in the previous game against Kerala Blasters FC.

There is little to separate the two teams as East Bengal, with 16 points, is just two points and one place behind the home team in the standings.

In the previous encounter between the two sides, Chennaiyin posted a 1-0 win in Kolkata and will look to keep its unbeaten record against East Bengal in the ISL.

Speaking ahead of the match, Chennaiyin coach Thomas Brdaric said, “We need a good balance in our game, that we are still able to score, and that everybody is working better in defending. We must be more disciplined, structured, robust, and stable in defending. I have a strict plan for the next weeks and months, and this is how we can improve.”

