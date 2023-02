FC Goa lost a must-win game after a Kwame Karikari brace guided Chennaiyin to a 2-1 win in an Indian Super League match at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday.

With the loss, Goa suffered a huge setback in its hopes of qualifying for the play-offs. Now, the Gaurs have to depend on other results going favourably.

With this result, Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC qualify for the play-offs.

More to follow...