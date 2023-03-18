ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC’s Diego Mauricio wins golden boot

Odisha FC striker Diego Mauricio won the Indian Super League (ISL) golden boot by edging out ATK Mohun Bagan’s Dimitrios Petratos and East Bengal’s Cleiton Silva.

Mauricio, Cleiton and Petratos scored 12 goals each but the Odisha frontman won the award after he got to the mark in fewer minutes.

Mohun Bagan’s Petratos scored twice in the ISL final against Bengaluru FC to go level on the scoring chart before his side went on to lift the title on penalties.