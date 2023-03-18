ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC’s Diego Mauricio wins golden boot

Mauricio, Cleiton and Petratos scored 12 goals each but the Red and Golds frontman won the award after he got to the mark in a quicker time than the other two.

Team Sportstar
18 March, 2023 22:50 IST
Odisha FC striker Diego Mauricio fired the team to the ISL playoffs with his goals.

Odisha FC striker Diego Mauricio fired the team to the ISL playoffs with his goals.

Odisha FC striker Diego Mauricio won the Indian Super League (ISL) golden boot by edging out ATK Mohun Bagan’s Dimitrios Petratos and East Bengal’s Cleiton Silva.

Mauricio, Cleiton and Petratos scored 12 goals each but the Odisha frontman won the award after he got to the mark in fewer minutes.

Mohun Bagan’s Petratos scored twice in the ISL final against Bengaluru FC to go level on the scoring chart before his side went on to lift the title on penalties.

ISL golden boot winner list
2014 - Elano Blumer (CFC) - 8 goals
2015 - Stiven Mendoza (CFC) - 13 goals
2016 - Marcelo Pereira (DD) - 10 goals
2017/18 - Ferran Corominas (FCG) - 18 goals
2018/19 - Ferran Corominas (FCG) - 16 goals
2019/20 - Nerijus Valskis (CFC) - 15 goals
2020/21 - Igor Angulo (FCG) - 14 goals
2021/22 - Bartholomew Ogbeche (HFC) - 18 goals
2022/23 - Diego Mauricio (OFC) - 12 goals

