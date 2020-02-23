ISL: Bengaluru FC 2 - 2 ATK - Talking Points

ATK held home team Bengaluru FC to a 2-2 draw due to two late goals at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. Let's take a look at the important talking points from match 88 of the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

- SUPER-SUB EDU GARCIA MAKES THE DIFFERENCE FOR ATK -

With his team trailing 0-2 at the end of the first half, ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas decided to make a double change right at the beginning of the second half. He brought on Edu Garcia and Mchael Soosairaj, the two goal-scorers on the night, for Sumit Rathi and Pronay Halder respectively.

In the 86th minute, Edu executed back-to-back one-two passes, first with Roy Krishna and then with David Williams, to bring his side back into the game. Moments later, the Spaniard, through a free-kick, teed up another substitute Soosairaj for the equalising goal, which was also helped on by a deflection from Bengaluru midfielder Harmanjot Khabra.

- CUADRAT'S INEXPERIENCED SIDE ALMOST WON -

Bengaluru manager Carles Cuadrat rested several first-team players on Saturday, keeping in mind his side's AFC Cup playoff second-leg tie against Maziya S&RC on Wednesday. With Sunil Chhetri already serving a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation, the likes of Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, Nishu Kumar, Gurpreet Singh and Rahul Bheke were also left out.

Dimas Delgado, the captain on the night, opened the scoring for the home team in the 17th minute with an inch-perfect free-kick from close range. In the 35th minute, Kevaughn Frater doubled the lead for Bengaluru. Other youngsters including Gursimrat Singh, Parag Shrivas and above all Leon Augustine had games to remember. Unfortunately for them, ATK drew the outing 2-2.

- CHENNAIYIN CAN STILL FINISH THIRD -

With today's result, Bengaluru finishes its ISL 2019-20 league stage with 30 points from 18 matches, which includes eight wins, six draws and four losses. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, has 28 points from 17 games, in which it has won eight, drew four and lost five.

If the Chennai side wins its match in hand against NorthEast United FC on Tuesday, it will move above Bengaluru to third with 31 points. The team finishing third will play second-placed ATK in the semifinals, while the other side will take on ISL league winner FC Goa in the playoffs.