ISL: Paartalu, Chhetri take Bengaluru to second spot

Bengaluru FC climbed up to second spot on the ISL table with a dominant 2-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC here on Thursday. Erik Paartalu headed the home side in front on eight minutes before the indefatigable Sunil Chhetri scored another in the second half. The loss was Jamshedpur's third in succession, with the side winless in its last six games.

BFC took an early lead, the goal scored from what is now a familiar set-piece routine. A corner was won after a sustained spell of pressure, and Dimas Delgado delivered a fine ball for Paartalu at the near post. The Australian rose high to head home.

Ashique Kuruniyan made an early impression on the game, surging into the box repeatedly from the right flank. Narender Gahlot, who was stationed at left-back, did not get a moment's quiet. Kuruniyan had an opportunity to double the home side's advantage, but his powerful volley was saved by Subrata Paul.

Jamshedpur did little of note in the first half, failing to trouble Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the BFC goal. David Grande, the team's new signing, put in a good cross for Farukh Choudhary but the India international's shot was blocked by a determined Kuruniyan.

Jamshedpur switched to a three-man defence at half-time, replacing right-back Jitendra Singh with Bikash Jairu. Not long after, BFC brought on Udanta Singh -- who was benched after an ineffective display against FC Goa -- to a rousing reception from the home crowd.

A little past the hour mark, BFC scored a second. The goal was a product of two excellent pieces of action at opposite ends of the pitch. First, with Gourav Mukhi racing towards the BFC goal, Juanan put in a perfectly-timed sliding tackle. With possession recovered, Paartalu clipped a long, aerial pass for Chhetri. Gahlot was caught ball-watching as Chhetri slipped past him before rounding the goalkeeper to score from an acute angle.

Jamshedpur fought back but simply could not break through. Grande was through on goal with only Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to beat but the BFC custodian pulled off a stunning save with his outstretched right hand. The goalkeeper was in top form on the night, as was the rest of the side; Jamshedpur was simply second-best.