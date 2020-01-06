ISL Transfers: Jamshedpur FC ropes in Spanish striker David Grande

Jamshedpur FC has roped in Spanish forward David Grande to bolster its side for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) season.

David joins the ISL after playing in the third level of Spanish football, the Segunda B Division, over the last seven years, scoring 41 goals in 141 appearances. He last represented Unionistas de Salamanca, where he netted nine goals in 18 appearances in the current season. The Spaniard has also played for the likes of Getafe II, Granada II, and Malaga II.

On singing for Jamshedpur FC, David said: “It’s a massive opportunity for me to play at such an important club in India. I have been given an objective by the head coach to help the team get into the top four and qualify for the play-offs. This is our priority and I hope to help the team get there.”

He added that he was looking forward to playing under coach Antonio Iriondo: “I am happy to play under Antonio Iriondo, who is a renowned coach in Spain. I love (how) Jamshedpur FC plays under his philosophy and I hope we can get some wins for the fans.”

Jamshedpur FC manager Iriondo said he was glad to strengthen his side's attack. “We evaluated our squad after the first half of our season and we have been struggling with injuries to some foreign players. Signing a player like David Grande helps us to add depth to the squad as well as more goals. He’s a mature and proven player with a good left foot, and we think he will combine with our attack line quite-well.”

David will be available for selection for the Jamshedpur FC's match against Bengaluru FC on January 9.