ISL Live Score: Sahal Abdul Samad starts on bench for Kerala Blasters

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC.

LIVE UPDATES

Kick-off at 7.30pm.

Kerala Blasters starting XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mouhamadou Gning, Seityasen Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Jeakson Singh, Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche (c) (Substitutes: Bilal Husain Khan, Abdul Hakku, Pritam Singh, Darren Caldeira, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Abdul Samad, Samuel Lalmuanpuia)

Hyderabad FC starting XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Sahil Panwar, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Matthew Kilgallon, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelo Pereira (c), Abhishek Halder, Bobo (Substitutes: Kamaljit Singh, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Gani Ahmed Nigam, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Giles Barnes)

Preview

Ninth-placed Kerala Blasters hosts bottom-placed Hyderabad FC with both teams looking to add to their solitary wins in the season so far. Host Kerala is winless in the nine fixtures since its opening-day victory over ATK.

On the eve of the match, manager Eelco Schattorie said that playing Hyderabad will be a challenge. “It's going to be a very difficult game, I would have loved if we were playing Bengaluru or Goa tomorrow than the team below us because that brings certain dynamics with it,” said the Dutchman about the first match of the new year for both teams. “But we have to play them anyway, so we have to go all out, especially in a home game to try to get a good result.”

Hyderabad's only win this season came against Kerala Blasters.