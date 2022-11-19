ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin delights home crowd with win against Jamshedpur

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) delighted the home crowd with a fantastic performance as it defeated Jamshedpur FC (JFC) 3-1 in match 33 of the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Saturday.

The win helped Chennayin script its first victory at home in four matches. Thomas Brdaric, Chennaiyin coach, would be pleased with how his team played. There was better organisation in the defence, and especially in the attack, there was much flair. The triumph also enabled the host to jump two places to fifth place with 10 points from six matches.

After Petar Sliskovic’s early goal in the first half through a header, Chennaiyin defended rather well before Ishan Pandita equalised in the second half for Jamshedpur.

Seconds after Jamshedpur’s goal, Vincy Barretto scored to give Chennaiyin the lead again. The winger, who had just replaced Prashanth, struck with his first touch, his shot bouncing past the JFC keeper Rehenesh into the goal.

The third goal by Chennaiyin was a thing of beauty. A wonderful pass by Julius Duker saw substitute Ek Khayati trick a couple of defenders and place it into the net.

Chennaiyin was full of energy in the first session, with multiple attacking moves, even though Jamshedpur had relatively more possession of the ball.

Chennaiyin’s first dangerous move emerged early in the 9th minute when Prashanth’s blistering run from the left and the resultant pass deflected off Jockson Dhas at an awkward height for Sliskovic, and the Croatian pushed it over the crossbar.

Prashanth made yet another brilliant good run in the 56th minute, but his shot wasn’t accurate. Chennaiyin missed the services of Anirudh Thapa and Rahim Ali (officially due to injury) for the first time this season.

The results:

Chennaiyin 3 (Petar Sliskovic 27, Vincy Barretto 77, El Khayati 85) bt Jamshedpur FC 1 (Ishan Pandita 76).