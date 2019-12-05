ISL LIVE: Mumbai City takes on Kerala Blasters as Amrinder makes 50th club appearance

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Mumbai City F.C. and Kerala Blasters at the Mumbai Football Arena. I, Shivansh Gupta, will be keeping you company through the game.

The playing XIs of the night are here:

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Subhasish Bose, Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Sarthak, Golui, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado (C), Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou

MCFC bench:Ravi Kumar (GK), Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Serge Kevyn, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Valpuia.

Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Seityasen Singh, Sergio Cidoncha (C), Messi Bouli

KBFC bench: Bilal Husain Khan (GK), Darren Caldeira, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Pritam Singh.

Let's have a look at how both the teams shape up for the tonight' encounter!

Form Guide:

Mumbai City FC- The Islanders is return to home to turn on the back off two consecutive draws against NorthEast United FC and ATK respectively. Both matches ended with 2-2 scoreline.

Kerala Blasters- Kerala, on the other hand, has only bagged one point from its last two games. It lost 0-1 to Bengaluru FC before playing out a 2-2 draw against FC Goa.

Position in table: (W-win, D-draw, L-loss)

Mumbai City FC- Mumbai is currently 7th in the points table with six point from six games. (W1,D3,L2)

Kerala Blasters- The Blasters is right below at 8th with five point from six games. (W1,D2,L3)

STAT ATTACK:

While we wait for the match to begin, you can go through what to look forward to and players to watch out from this match.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Mumbai City FC will be eyeing its first home win of the season when it takes on Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League (ISL) game on Thursday.

The Jorge Costa-managed team has played two games this season at home in the Mumbai Football Arena, but suffered defeat on both the occasions.

First, it was Odisha FC which stunned Mumbai with a 4-2 win and later, FC Goa defeated the host by a similar margin on November 7.

The Gaffer on #MCFCKBFC



"Mumbai have lost to Odisha and Goa, both teams that play attacking football. I think they have difficulty with that."



— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 5, 2019

Moreover, this would be Mumbai’s first home game after it was announced that the City Football Group has acquired majority of shares in the team.

Both Mumbai and Kerala are placed in the lower half of the points table and a win would help them improve their position.

Mumbai has played six games so far, of which it has won one, drawn three and lost two.

Kerala has also played six, won one, drawn two and lost three.

The host will have its hopes pinned on Tunisian forward Amine Chermiti, who is the side's leading goal scorer so far this season with three goals to his name.

The Kerala defence will have a tough time if Chermiti fires on all cylinders.

However, all eyes will be on another key player for Mumbai, Modou Sougou, who hasn’t had the best time.

One good game is enough for Sougou to prove his mettle and he will be hoping that the game against Kerala would be the one.

Mumbai has equally strong midfielders comprising Paulo Machoda, Raynier Fernades, Rowlin Borges, Bipin Singh, Mohamed Larbi, Mohammed Asif and Mohammed Rafique and they will have to be on their toes to keep the Kerala forwards at bay. However, its mid-fielder Diego Carlos is out with an injury.

Mumbai's line will be manned by Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic and Sauvik Chakrabarti.

Mumbai’s defence is definitely an area of concern and it would have to put a strong show if it wants to record its second win of the season.

The role of its custodian Amrinder Singh, who has so far made 17 saves in the tournament, will also be of utmost importance. He would expect to keep a clean sheet.

Mumbai coach Costa admitted that the team is under pressure to deliver victories.

“We are playing under pressure because we need points. We need to be close to the part (in the table) we want and I think that we deserve it,” Costa said.

Speaking about the team’s performance, Costa said, “It is always a problem when you lose points because of an individual’s mistake. However, the good thing we must take away from the last two games is that we are playing as a team and we are playing good.”

For Kerala, its coach would want forward Bartholomew Ogbeche and Messi Bouli to play to their potential.

The side's midfielders and defenders also will have to play to their potential if Mumbai has to stopped in its own den.

Kerala Blasters continues to be without the services of Gianni Zuiverloon in defence, Mario Arques and Moustapha Gning in midfield.

Their replacements in the starting line-up have done reasonably well, especially the calm and composed Jeakson Singh.

WHERE TO WATCH:

You can watch the live telecast of this Indian Super League (ISL) match on the Star Sports network. You can also watch the live stream on Hotstar.