ISL 2019: Jamshedpur's Castel relishing his time in India

The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has a new youngest leading goal scorer this season in the form of Jamshedpur FC’s Sergio Castel. The 24-year-old has four goals in five matches so far, including his match-winning strike against FC Goa on Tuesday.

A 17th minute goal from Castel in a 1-0 win over FC Goa helped his side join ATK at the top of the ISL table with 10 points. However, the Spaniard was not entirely content with the scoreline.

“To be honest, I could have scored more goals. I still have to improve a bit up top in making decisions. But, I am happy my goal helped the team get three points,” said the 24-year-old.

Castel's move to Jamshedpur is a fruitful output of the club's association with Atletico Madrid. The player is under contract with the La Liga giants and was loaned out to the ISL side in the summer.

On Tuesday, Goa was put to the sword for the very first time at home this season as Ferran Corominas was out injured, while Hugo Boumous and Seiminlen Doungel were serving their suspensions. Castel realized that his side still had to outplay a depleted Goa team and the tactics had to be well thought out.

Castel was also complimentary on his partnership with India international Farukh Choudhary up top, who provided him the assist in Goa.

“Farukh was absolutely brilliant. The ball came quite fast towards me but the delivery was good by Farukh. I did not have much time to react but I saw and chipped the ball and it was a goal,” he said.

Having played in Spain's second division, Castel believes the ISL is a better league and facilitates the development of footballers. He also mentioned that he is happy with the fans turning up in huge numbers to support the players.

When asked about his future he said: "At the moment I am focused only on Jamshedpur for this year. I want to help them reach the qualifiers for the first time and try to win. I still have two more years left with Atletico Madrid. I don’t think too much about the future."



Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC makes the long journey next to face NorthEast United.

“For NorthEast United, we have to stay very humble. We have to work a lot this week and keep an eye on their game as well,” Castel commented.