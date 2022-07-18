ISL News

ISL 2022-23: Australian striker from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Petratos, joins ATK Mohun Bagan

The 29-year-old player is the fourth foreign signing for ATK Mohun Bagan and will be replacing the Roy Krishna, who left for Bengaluru FC.

Amitabha Das Sharma
KOLKATA 18 July, 2022 20:45 IST
KOLKATA 18 July, 2022 20:45 IST
Dimitri Petratos, who had previously played for A-league clubs like Newcastle United Jets, Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar, will be an important addition to the ATK Mohun Bagan.

Dimitri Petratos, who had previously played for A-league clubs like Newcastle United Jets, Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar, will be an important addition to the ATK Mohun Bagan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ATK Mohun Bagan announced the signing of Australian forward Dimitri Petratos as the new foreigner in its squad on Monday.

Petratos was a part of the Australian squad that played the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and will be replacing the Fijian striker Roy Krishna, who left for Bengaluru FC, in the ATKMB line-up for the upcoming season.

Also Read
ISL 2022-23: Indian Super League transfers so far, Roy Krishna joins Bengaluru FC

The 29-year-old player is the fourth foreign signing for ATK Mohun Bagan, which had previously brought in Guinean defender Florentin Pogba and Australian centre-back Brendan Hamill to bolster the side.

ATK Mohun Bagan had also retained the services of the Irish midfielder Carl McHugh and Frenchman Hugo Boumous.

Petratos, who had previously played for A-league clubs like Newcastle United Jets, Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar, will be an important addition to the ATK Mohun Bagan side that plays the AFC Cup inter-zonal semifinal at home in the first week of September. The team will also be playing the Durand Cup prior to that.

