ISL 2020, ATKMB vs HFC Live Score: ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Hyderabad

This is Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 Live blog of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC.

5.45 PM: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.

ISL 2020-21 points table

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

MATCH PREVIEW:

“ATK Mohun Bagan FC is one of the top teams in the ISL and it is not going to be easy. Apart from quality in the foreign contingent, they have good Indian players but at the same time, we also have our plans for this game,” says Hyderabad FC assistant coach Thangboi Singto.



Speaking ahead of the clash tomorrow, Singto, who will be leading in the absence of Manolo Marquez who serves a one-game suspension, says that “on the night, it is going to be 11v11 and if we can give our best, focus on our strengths and play our own game, we can come out with a good result.”



“I think ATKMB has strong players all around the field. They have Roy Krishna up front and the back three is strong as ever. Krishna is someone who did well last season, but apart from him, they have players like Manvir and Williams, so it is not about having specific plans for each player but we have to be aware of their attacking threats from all angles,” the HFC assistant coach said.

However, the 46-year-old believes that this is the best chance for the rest of the squad to step-up with some of the key players injured.



“Joel isn’t far away but he is still unavailable. Aridane is also not available for the next match. The medical team, with all their knowledge and support, are doing what they can. In sports, this is an opportunity for other players to come up and say ‘Hey coach, you can count on me!’ and that is what we are hoping that the players are going to do,” he said.