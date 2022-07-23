ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC ropes in Kotikala, Ankith among four new signings

Bengaluru FC signed local boys Sudheer Kotikala and Ankith Padmanabhan and Clarence Fernandes and Felixson Conny Fernandes ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Saturday.

Kotikala and Ankith, who represented Karnataka in its run to the Santosh Trophy semifinal, have signed two and three-year deals, respectively. Clarence and Felixson, who were scouted from the JSW Youth Cup, have signed three-year deals.

Bengaluru-born Ankith has previously been part of the Blues’ youth development program and scored six goals in eight games in the BDFA Super Division League. Kotikala from Hubli scored nine goals for Kickstart FC in the 2020-21 BDFA Super Division League and eight in the Santosh Trophy, one short of top-scorer Jesin TK.

“We have had our scouts at several Santosh Trophy games these last few seasons and Sudheer and Ankith’s names have come up as two of the brightest players on multiple occasions. We believe that they have what it takes to develop and become potential first-team players for Bengaluru FC and as a club, it is important that we give the right opportunities to deserving local players as we look forward to the future,” club CEO Mandar Tamhane said.