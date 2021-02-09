ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 88 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

Overall Head To Head - BFC-ATKMB (Total: 1 | Wins - BFC: 0, ATKMB: 1; Draws: )

ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC in their first-ever ISL meeting.

Last meeting (ATKMB 1-0 BFC)

The teams last met in the ISL on December 21, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium. ATKMB's David Williams scored the only goal of the match in the 33rd minute and guided his side to a win and three points.

Current Position in Table:

BFC-6TH: The Bengaluru-based outfit is currently sixth in the standings. The side has accumulated 19 points from 16 games. It has won four games, drawn seven and lost five.

ATKMB-2ND: The Chennai-based side currently occupies the eighth place in the standings. The side has accumulated 30 points from 15 games. It has won nine game, while drawn and lost three matches each.

Form Guide:

BFC (DWDDL)- The Blues' have drawn three of its last five matches, while losing and winning a game each.

ATKMB (WWLWD)- The side has won three of its last five matches, while losing and drawing a game each.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Top 3 scorers-BFC:

5 goals- Sunil Chhetri

5 goals- Cleiton Silva

2 goals- Erik Paaratlu

Top 3 scorers- ATKMB:

11 goals- Roy Krishna

4 goals- Manvir Singh

2 goals- David Williams

Top-rated player-BFC:

Cleiton Silva- 7.46

Matches 16 Minutes Played 1388 Goals/Assists 5/3 Passing Accuracy 61.66 Interceptions 13 Average Passes/Game 31.63

Top-rated player-ATKMB:

Roy Krishna- 7.55

Matches 15 Minutes Played 1342 Goals/Assists 11/2 Passing Accuracy 47.4 Interceptions 5 Average Passes/Game 20.53