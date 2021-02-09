ISL News ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ATKMB vs BFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League head-to-head record, match stats, preview, and updates of match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. Team Sportstar 09 February, 2021 09:18 IST Team Sportstar 09 February, 2021 09:18 IST ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 88 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.Overall Head To Head - BFC-ATKMB (Total: 1 | Wins - BFC: 0, ATKMB: 1; Draws: )ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC in their first-ever ISL meeting. Last meeting (ATKMB 1-0 BFC)The teams last met in the ISL on December 21, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium. ATKMB's David Williams scored the only goal of the match in the 33rd minute and guided his side to a win and three points. Current Position in Table:BFC-6TH: The Bengaluru-based outfit is currently sixth in the standings. The side has accumulated 19 points from 16 games. It has won four games, drawn seven and lost five.ATKMB-2ND: The Chennai-based side currently occupies the eighth place in the standings. The side has accumulated 30 points from 15 games. It has won nine game, while drawn and lost three matches each. Form Guide:BFC (DWDDL)- The Blues' have drawn three of its last five matches, while losing and winning a game each.ATKMB (WWLWD)- The side has won three of its last five matches, while losing and drawing a game each. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURETop 3 scorers-BFC:5 goals- Sunil Chhetri5 goals- Cleiton Silva2 goals- Erik Paaratlu Top 3 scorers- ATKMB:11 goals- Roy Krishna4 goals- Manvir Singh2 goals- David Williams Top-rated player-BFC:Cleiton Silva- 7.46Matches16Minutes Played1388Goals/Assists5/3Passing Accuracy61.66Interceptions13Average Passes/Game31.63 Top-rated player-ATKMB:Roy Krishna- 7.55Matches15Minutes Played1342Goals/Assists11/2Passing Accuracy47.4Interceptions5Average Passes/Game20.53 ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for