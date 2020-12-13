ISL 2020, BFC vs KBFC Live Score: Bengaluru FC faces off against Kerala Blasters FC

This is Sportstar's ISL 2020-21 LIVE coverage of the match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday.

LIVE UPDATES:

6:55 PM: Can Bengaluru FC maintain its unbeaten run in the 2020-21 ISL?

Bengaluru FC duo Pratik Chaudhari and Harmanjot Khabra ahead of the match against Kerala Blasters on Sunday. - ISL/SPORTZPICS

6:40 PM: The team lineups are out!

BFC XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan.

KBFC XI: Albino Gomes (GK), Bakary Kone, Nishu Kumar, Lalruatthara, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Gary Hooper.

6:20 PM: Bengaluru and Kerala have squared off six times in the ISL and BFC has dominated the fixture by winning it four times, as opposed to KBFC’s one victory. The Blasters are featuring in the league for the seventh time, while the Blues are playing their fourth. Here are important stats, head-to-head record and players to watch out for from the fixture. (READ MORE)

6:00 PM: Former champion Bengaluru comes into the tie on the back of a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United, while Kerala Blasters lost 3-1 to FC Goa. KBFC has drawn two and lost just as many matches, accumulating two points from four games so far. BFC, on the other hand, has six points from four games and is fifth on the ISL points table. Here's how the teams could line up today. (PREDICTED XIs)

5:40 PM: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.

ISL 2020-21 points table

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Life near the bottom of the table can be very tough and worrying. Kerala Blasters FC, in the ninth rung in the 11-team ladder, will be desperate to change things when it takes on former champion Bengaluru FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Kibu Vicuna, Blasters head coach, was clear that the team will have to improve in all departments in the match which will be the fifth for both the southern teams.

“We are trying to improve all the aspects of the game. We have to improve defensively, we have to improve offensively, especially in the last third. We are working and hoping that in the next game everything is going to be better,” said the Spaniard.

After midfielder Sergio Cidoncha returned home to Spain the other day to recover from an injury, the Blasters suffered another setback as it will be without defender Costa Nhamoinesu after defender recieved a red card in the last game, a 1-3 loss against FC Goa.

Vicuna is aware that Bengaluru will be a tough challenge.

“I think they have a very good team, very good Indian players, most of them internationals and very good foreigners. They are working well, improving day by day. They changed their formation in the last two games. It is going to be a big challenge for us but we are improving, we are in the process to be a good team,” said the Spaniard.

Bengaluru – with just one win from four games – will be desperate too, especially after conceding a last-minute goal which allowed NorthEast United FC to escape with a 2-2 draw.

“We are working to get the points and I think we came very close to have more points. Now, we have six but it could have been eight or 10. We will be trying to improve,” said BFC head coach Carles Cuadrat.