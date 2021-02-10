ISL 2020-21, CFC vs JFC Live Football Score: Chennaiyin FC faces Jamshedpur FC

This is Sportstar's ISL match blog of the encounter between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

6 PM: Here's how the two teams could line-up on the night.

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai; Manuel Lanzarote, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Rahim Ali

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

T.P. Rehenesh; Laldinliana Rentheli, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman; Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary

MATCH PREVIEW:

A desperate Chennaiyin FC will seek a turnaround when it faces Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match in Goa on Wednesday.

Its last game, a goalless draw against Bengaluru, was the ninth time Chennaiyin had failed to score this season - the most by any team. Now, it finds itself in desperate need of results to reach the playoffs for the second straight time. Chennaiyin is six points off the top four.

And Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo has urged his team to keep fighting till the end. "We still hope and we don't give up our target of being in the top four. The possibility is there. And tomorrow's game will not only be important for Jamshedpur but the other teams as well," he said.

Chennaiyin's struggle in front of the goal has continued to cost it points despite the two-time winner creating plenty of chances. It has now not scored from open play for five games straight.

"We know we are capable of winning games, but we need to use our chances better. Even in the offensive part, we need more consistency. To miss so many chances after creating them isn't normal. But we trust our players, and we keep going and try to play our football," Laszlo said.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur is a spot above its opponent with just a point separating them. "They're a tough team," said JFC coach Owen Coyle.

"They've certainly created a lot of chances, but they haven't been as clinical as what they could be, but we know they are very tough opponents." "We can look to the next game as a cup final because we have to get points from that to keep on trying to reduce the deficit. The teams that are already there have the advantage.

"And that's the only way for us to get there. We have to try and win games to reach that spot if it becomes available."