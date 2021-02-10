ISL 2020-21 news: Jamshedpur nicks late win over Chennaiyin, keeps playoffs hope alive

A late Enes Sipovic own goal helped Jamshedpur FC edge past Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in a 2020-21 Indian Super League outing at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin had produced better attacks in the final third but was undone by a moment of lapse in concentration in the final minute of regulation time.

AS IT HAPPENED

Farukh Choudhary's long pass across from the left-wing was controlled well by David Grande, who moved into the box after dribbling past a defender. The Jamshedpur forward then took a shot from a narrow-angle, and the ball found the back of the net after Sipovic's unintentional touch.

CFC's wastefulness up front continued as Thoi Singh messed up the best chance of the encounter, deciding to make a pass towards Lallianzuala Chhangte in the middle instead of firing it on target himself from a comfortable position.

Nerijus Valskis' absence was the biggest news ahead of the game. The JFC striker, who is on a six-match goalless run, missed out due to injury. Grande came in for Valskis in Owen Coyle's XI, while Ricky Lallawmawma, William Lalnunfela and Aitor Monroy were also included. Meanwhile, CFC manager Csaba Laszlo benched the not so fully fit Anirudh Thapa and replaced him with Germanpreet Singh. He also brought in Lalchhuanmawia Fanai for the suspended Jerry Lalrinzuala.

Chennaiyin dominated the early exchanges against Jamshedpur, with Chhangte's shot in the fourth minute forcing goalkeeper T. P. Rehenesh to make a full-stretch dive to his left to push the ball away.

Rahim Ali had two good chances from inside the box as well to find the opener for the Marina Machans. The first one was blocked brilliantly by Ricky Lallawmawma. Stephen Eze's tackle from behind denied the CFC forward during his next move.

The Men of Steel also had a wonderful opportunity to take the lead in the first half when Vishal Kaith executed a poor throw and gifted Grande a chance at close range. But the attacker fired a shot wide.

This win takes Jamshedpur (21 points) into the sixth spot, above Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2020-21 standings. On the other hand, Chennaiyin (17) stays eighth after 17 games, hampering its playoffs prospects even further.