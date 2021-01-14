ISL News ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for FCG vs JFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 H2H record, match stats, match preview and updates of FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC. Team Sportstar 14 January, 2021 15:23 IST Team Sportstar 14 January, 2021 15:23 IST FC Goa (FCG) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 58 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 9 | Wins - FCG: 6, JFC: 2; Draws: 1)FCG and JFC have met nine times in the league with the Gaurs having the edge with six wins.Two of these wins have come in the 2018 and 2019 Super Cups where Goa beat Jamshedpur by a 5-1 and 4-3 margin respectively.Last meeting (JFC 1-2 FCG)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 23, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Jamshedpur, which managed to keep the lead in the game for a major share of the time, scored the first goal through Stephen Eze in the 33rd minute. Goa, however, made a late comeback through Igor Angulo whose double strikes handed the Gaurs the vital three points.Recent Head-to-HeadJFC vs FCG: 1-2JFC vs FCG: 0-5FCG vs JFC: 0-1FCG vs JFC: 0-0JFC vs FCG: 4-1Current Position in Table:FCG: Goa is at the fourth position in the table. It has four wins from 10 matches and has lost and drawn three apiece.JFC: Jamshedpur is currently sixth in the table after 10 games. The side has accumulated 13 points after three wins, four draws and three losses.Form Guide:FCG (DWWLL)- After a slow start to the league, Goa has slowly recovered with successive wins over Jamshedpur and Hyderabad before a draw against SC East Bengal.JFC (LWLWD)- With a mixed bag up its sleeve in its last five matches, JFC lost to Goa and Kerala while beating NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC in the previous games. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Jamshedpur FC: 7FC Goa: 13 Top scorers-FCG:3- Manuel Lanzarote, Ferran Corominas2- Mourtada Fall, Hugo BoumousTop scorers-JFC:2- Michael Soosairaj Top-rated player-FCG:Igor Angulo - 7.76Matches10Minutes Played868Goals/Assists9/0Passing Accuracy53.07Shots 34Goal Conversion Rate26% Top-rated player-JFC:Nerijus Valskis - 7.86Matches10Minutes Played900Goals/Assists8/0Passing Accuracy50.45Shots 24Goal Conversion Rate21.8Clean sheets:FC Goa: 3Jamshedpur FC: 2 ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for