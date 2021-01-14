ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

FC Goa (FCG) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 58 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 9 | Wins - FCG: 6, JFC: 2; Draws: 1)

FCG and JFC have met nine times in the league with the Gaurs having the edge with six wins.Two of these wins have come in the 2018 and 2019 Super Cups where Goa beat Jamshedpur by a 5-1 and 4-3 margin respectively.

Last meeting (JFC 1-2 FCG)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 23, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Jamshedpur, which managed to keep the lead in the game for a major share of the time, scored the first goal through Stephen Eze in the 33rd minute. Goa, however, made a late comeback through Igor Angulo whose double strikes handed the Gaurs the vital three points.

Recent Head-to-Head

JFC vs FCG: 1-2

JFC vs FCG: 0-5

FCG vs JFC: 0-1

FCG vs JFC: 0-0

JFC vs FCG: 4-1

Current Position in Table:

FCG: Goa is at the fourth position in the table. It has four wins from 10 matches and has lost and drawn three apiece.

JFC: Jamshedpur is currently sixth in the table after 10 games. The side has accumulated 13 points after three wins, four draws and three losses.

Form Guide:

FCG (DWWLL)- After a slow start to the league, Goa has slowly recovered with successive wins over Jamshedpur and Hyderabad before a draw against SC East Bengal.

JFC (LWLWD)- With a mixed bag up its sleeve in its last five matches, JFC lost to Goa and Kerala while beating NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC in the previous games.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Jamshedpur FC: 7

FC Goa: 13



Top scorers-FCG:

3- Manuel Lanzarote, Ferran Corominas

2- Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous

Top scorers-JFC:

2- Michael Soosairaj



Top-rated player-FCG:

Igor Angulo - 7.76

Matches 10 Minutes Played 868 Goals/Assists 9/0 Passing Accuracy 53.07 Shots 34 Goal Conversion Rate 26%

Top-rated player-JFC:

Nerijus Valskis - 7.86

Matches 10 Minutes Played 900 Goals/Assists 8/0 Passing Accuracy 50.45 Shots 24 Goal Conversion Rate 21.8



Clean sheets:

FC Goa: 3

Jamshedpur FC: 2