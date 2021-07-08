ISL: Goan winger Vincy Barretto joins Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC has completed the signing of Vincy Barretto on a three-year deal till 2024. The young winger was with Gokulam Kerala FC before joining KBFC.

The 21-year-old began his career at the Dempo SC academy, featuring for the side in the under-18 league. In 2017, Barretto signed his first senior contract with the reserve team of FC Goa and played for it for over three years.

During this time, he was a key member of the squad that won the 2018-19 Goa Professional League. He went on to make 17 appearances for the club, which includes matches in the 2019-20 I-League second division.

Prior to signing with the Blasters, Baretto spent a season at reigning I-League champion Gokulam Kerala in 2020, making 13 appearances in the process.

"I am glad to represent Kerala once again. I have always heard about the fan base that the Blasters have, and I'm really excited to be part of the team and experience that. I look forward to growing personally and showing my best performance on the field for KBFC," said Baretto.