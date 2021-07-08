Home ISL News ISL: Goan winger Vincy Barretto joins Kerala Blasters FC Vincy Barretto began his career at Dempo SC academy, featuring for it in the under-18 league, and he signed his first senior contract with FC Goa reserves in 2017. Team Sportstar 08 July, 2021 21:07 IST Prior to signing with Kerala Blasters, Vincy Baretto spent a season at reigning I-League champion Gokulam Kerala in 2020. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 08 July, 2021 21:07 IST Kerala Blasters FC has completed the signing of Vincy Barretto on a three-year deal till 2024. The young winger was with Gokulam Kerala FC before joining KBFC.The 21-year-old began his career at the Dempo SC academy, featuring for the side in the under-18 league. In 2017, Barretto signed his first senior contract with the reserve team of FC Goa and played for it for over three years. RELATED | ISL: Hyderabad FC signs Bartholomew Ogbeche from Mumbai City FC During this time, he was a key member of the squad that won the 2018-19 Goa Professional League. He went on to make 17 appearances for the club, which includes matches in the 2019-20 I-League second division. Prior to signing with the Blasters, Baretto spent a season at reigning I-League champion Gokulam Kerala in 2020, making 13 appearances in the process. "I am glad to represent Kerala once again. I have always heard about the fan base that the Blasters have, and I'm really excited to be part of the team and experience that. I look forward to growing personally and showing my best performance on the field for KBFC," said Baretto. Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :