ISL 2020-21 Semi-finals 1st Leg: Boumous, Ortiz back; Mumbai City vs FC Goa, ISL Live Football Score: FCG vs MCFC

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match which will be played at the Fatoda Stadium on Friday.

FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz and Alberto Noguera have carried the ball 3942 and 3509 metres respectively from their 19 appearances, the furthest in the Indian Super League this season. Mumbai's Hugo Boumous is third in this category with a distance of 3297 metres, however he has appeared in just 13 matches. - ISL/Sportzpics

6.45 PM: Three changes for Mumbai, too. Pranjil, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade - OUT. Hugo Boumis is back after his four-match ban. Vignesh Dakshniamurthy returns after a one-game suspension and Mehtab Singh will slot in at centre-back. Boumous, le Fondre and Ogbeche all start together. This is the first time the three will start together since Mumbai's opening day defeat to NorthEast United FC.

Mumbai City FC defender Mourtada Fall has scored 12 goals in the Indian Super League, all of which were scored with his head. Only India and Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri has scored more with the head in the ISL (13). - ISL/Sportzpics

6.40 PM: Seriton Fernandes and Jorge Ortiz are back for Goa. Noguera, Gonzalez, Tlang make way from the goalless draw against Hyderabad FC. Princeton Rebello is the third change. Juan Ferrando has gone with two No. 6 and Edu Bedia will likely be pushed up in an attacking role.

6.30 PM: The team news is in

FC Goa XI (4-2-3-1)

Dheeraj Singh; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama; Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins; Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz; Igor Angulo.

Mumbai City FC XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes; Adam le Fondre, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Plenty of changes to factor in for Goa coach Juan Ferrando as the team news is just minutes away. He will hope to get his first win over Mumbai City FC today. - ISL/Sportzpics

6.20 PM: FC Goa and Mumbai City have the best passing accuracy in this season of the Indian Super League, 81.5% and 81.4% respectively. 7,391 of its 9,069 passes were successful for Goa, while 7,371 of its 9,058 passes were successful for the Islanders. None of the other teams in the league had attempted over 8,000 passes, with the closest being SC East Bengal who attempted 7854 passes.

6.15 PM: Mumbai City and FC Goa have registered the most sequences with 10+ passes this season, 211 and 205 respectively. However, Mumbai failed to register even one such sequence during their last match against ATK Mohun Bagan.

6 PM: Here's how the teams could line-up

FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Dheeraj Singh; Mohammed Ali, James Donachie, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Glan Martins; Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Mendoza, Redeem Tlang; Igor Angulo.

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes; Pranjal Bhumij, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche.

We have got you covered for your fantasy FC Goa-Mumbai City FC XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo

Combined FCG-MCFC XI

Amrinder Singh (MCFC); Mohammed Rakip (MCFC), Adil Khan (FCG), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Saviour Gama (FCG); Raynier Fernandes (MCFC), Glan Martins (FCG), Jorge Mendoza (FCG), Hugo Boumous (MCFC); Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC), Igor Angulo (FCG)

5.45 pm: FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando has had among the most challenging start to life in India. In this episode of The Full Time Show, he speaks to Aashin Prasad about his maiden season in ISL, quarantine and player management, coaching style, contentious refereeing and his takeaways from the season.

ISL 2020: Points Table

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Last year's League Winner FC Goa will face the newly crowned champion Mumbai City FC in the first semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Friday.

This first-leg clash will pit MCFC coach Sergio Lobera against his former employer, FCG, yet again. The Islanders on Sunday became the second team to lift the ISL Shield after edging out ATK Mohun Bagan on head-to-head record.

Lobera's men, alongside ATKMB, also matched Bengaluru FC's 2017/18 record for the most points (40) accumulated in a single ISL season. Meanwhile, the Gaurs will be featuring in the tournament's playoffs for a record-extending sixth time in seven years.

Goa head coach Juan Ferrando had a tough task in hand when he took over the club's reigns. Several experienced stars had departed, and there was a lot of business to be done in the transfer market.

Sergio Lobera: I believe in Guardiola’s style of football

FCG had no wins in its opening three games and its chances of making the playoffs looked bleak after managing eight points from seven encounters. But from there, Ferrando's side went on a 13-game unbeaten streak -- an ISL record for longest undefeated streak -- and sealed the spot.

"We started the season a little uneven in results, but we've entered the playoffs now. The biggest challenge was maintaining the commitment to demand the maximum of ourselves every day, despite the short pre-season, living in special circumstances (bio-bubble) and being under the pressure of results with a young team," said Ferrando on match eve.

The Spanish trio of Igor Angulo (13 goals), Alberto Noguera (one goal, eight assists) and Jorge Ortiz (six goals, one assist) have been central to Goa's progress so far.

"Igor, with his experience and work rate, has allowed us to play attacking football. Ortiz is an example of hard work and perseverance both in games and training. Noguera is undoubtedly the best midfielder in the league. I could spend hours talking about them," Ferrando added.

Speaking about the Gaurs' chances in the playoffs, the 40-year-old gaffer said: "I don’t think about how difficult a rival is, but about how to prepare the team to overcome a game. The next match will be a challenge because of injuries and cards, but I see it as another opportunity to continue improving."

On the other hand, MCFC was one of the favourites this time around. The team, majorly-owned by the City Football Group, claimed the first piece of silverware in its short history with some eye-catching football, otherwise known as 'Lobera-ball', on display.

"I'm very happy because CFG gave us everything, and now is the time to analyse the things we've achieved. I think my players deserved to win the shield, and hopefully, we can achieve another trophy. It means a lot to be playing in the AFC Champions League," the Spanish boss claimed.

The likes of Adam le Fondre (11 goals, one assist), Bartholomew Ogbeche (eight goals, two assists) and Hugo Boumous (two goals, seven assists) will be key for the Islanders.

Stimac's 35 picks for Indian football, who did what to catch his eye

"Facing Goa won’t make any difference for me. Now, I am in Mumbai City. We’re professionals, and we play the game the same way. Whichever team we face, we have to win the semifinal. It will be a tough game tomorrow, and we need to be prepared for it," added Lobera.

A stoppage-time penalty from Le Fondre gave MCFC a win when the two sides met for the first time this season, while Ishan Pandita's late equaliser rescued a point for FCG in the reverse fixture.

Goa will be without four players for the first leg. The list includes the injured duo of Brandon Fernandes, Seriton Fernandes and the suspended Noguera, Ivan Gonzalez.

Amey Ranawade is out for Mumbai after picking up his fourth booking of the season, while Boumous will return after serving a four-game suspension.