ISL 2022-23: Ogbeche strike leads Hyderabad to win over ATK Mohun Bagan

Substitute Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the match-winner in the 86th minute to script defending champion Hyderabad FC’s hard-fought 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League at Gachibowli Stadium on Tuesday.

The mercurial Obgeche, who came in as a substitute in the 79th minute, stunned the ATKMB defence with his artistry on top of the circle. Picking up a perfect cross from the left-flank on top of the circle, he dodged past the closely marking defender Damjanovic to essay a right-footer which caught the rival custodian off-guard and triggered celebrations in the home team camp and the sparse but noisy crowd in the 86th minute.

After struggling to find the desired rhythm in the first-half, HFC showed better coordination and created more scoring opportunities but was thwarted by the alert rival defenders.

ATKMB had its chances to open the lead especially when Revetria failed to find the target from inside the right corner of the box from a Liston Colaco cross from the left-flank in the 71st minute.

Later, a superb run down the left-flank by substitute Kian Giridev and one-to-one pass to the sprinting Petratos saw the latter’s left-footer saved by HFC custodian Gurmeet.

Earlier in the first-half, ATKMB could have easily scored three goals but for poor finishing.

First to have a close look at the goal was Dimitrios Petratos whose right-footer was palmed over the bar by the custodian Gurmeet in the 13th minute.

The combinationof Petratos, Federico Revetria and Asish Rai worked in tandem to repeatedly test the HFC defence with Rai working his way down the right flank with speed and essaying some lovely crosses.

A corner from Petratos saw Brendon Hamill’s right-footer from inside the box saw Gurmeet again equal to the task in the17th minute.

One of the very few times HFC came close to scoring was when the speedy Mohammed Yasir essayed a beautiful, long-ranger which just missed the target.

Otherwise, it was ATKMB show all the way in the first session but without scoring any goals.

Just when it looked as if HFC seemed to have settled to be more focussed on guarding its citadel, HFC’s Borja Gonzalez’s beautiful left-footer from the left-flank saw the normally effective Javier Toro header miss the target in the 39th minute.

The result: Hyderabad FC 1 (Ogbeche - 86th) bt ATK Mohun Bagan 0.