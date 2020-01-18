ISL Live Score: Jobby Justin starts for ATK against FC Goa

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the ISL 2019-20 match between ATK v FC Goa.

LIVE UPDATES

Kick-off at 7.30pm

ATK starting XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, Agustin Iniguez (C), Victor Mongil, Pritam Kotal, Armando Sosa Pena, Javier Hernandez, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Jobby Justin, Roy Krishna (Substitutions: Dheeraj Singh, Anas Edathodika, Salam Singh, Regin Michael, Balwant Singh, Edu Garcia, Jayesh Rane)

FC Goa playing XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Seiminlen Doungel, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Ferran Corominas (Substitutions: Naveen Kumar, Amey Ranawade, Chinglensana Singh, Mohamed Ali, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello)

Preview

It's the match between third-placed ATK and table-topping FC Goa, the most prolific attacking teams in the Indian Super League this season. Goa, with 25 goals, has been the best attacking side, while ATK has scored the second-most goals (21). Sergio Lobera's side has a chance to reinforce its position at the top. It has 24 points from 12 matches and a win would take it five clear of second-placed Bengaluru FC. ATK, on the other hand, can replace Goa at the summit with a win, with both teams on the same goal difference (11). Goa won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Fatorda Stadium.