ISL 2019-20: ATK 2-0 FC Goa - Talking points

ATK moved to the top of the Indian Super League points table with a 2-0 home win over FC Goa thanks to second-half goals from Prital Kotal and Jayesh Rane. Sergio Lobera's side dropped to second with an inferior goal difference having played the same number of matches (13) as the Kolkata-based club.

Sportstar reviews the key aspects of the match.

Roy Krishna, ATK's creator-in-chief

With eight goals, Krishna is the joint-second-highest goal-scorer in the ISL this season. He managed only one shot over the 90 minutes before being substituted, but it was his creativity that proved decisive for ATK on the night.

Two minutes into the second half, his cross from the right flank was headed in by Kotal to put ATK ahead. And then, with ATK hanging on to a one-goal lead, Krishna played a low cross for Rane to score from close range and secure the three points for the home side.

The two assists take his tally for the season to four.

FC Goa lacks punch up front

Sergio Lobera's side failed to score for just the second time this season with its attacking players not at their best against ATK at the Yuba Bharathi Krirangan.

Goa dominated the first half in which it was able to get past the ATK press and create chances, primarily, through Manvir Singh on the right flank. Ferran Corominas had little involvement, registering just a single shot in the entire 90 minutes. The Spanish forward's best moment came towards the end of the first half, when he dropped deep and showed great vision to play a throughball for Sieminlen Doungel, with Arindam Bhattacharja rushing off his line to gather.

It was one of the many close brushes for Goa, which was surprisingly blunt going forward.

Jayesh Rane's moment of redemption

Mumbai-born Rane redeemed himself to double ATK's lead shortly after he failed to convert Krishna's cross from two-three yards out.

The ball bounced in front of him and made it difficult for him to control his shot, but he miscued his attempt to the extent that the ball sailed over the crossbar.

When Krishna crossed from a similar angle, Rane showed conviction to get his foot to the ball and get a good enough connection to find the back of the net.

FC Goa was piling the pressure on the home defence in the closing moments and Rane's goal killed the match for ATK.