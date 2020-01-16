ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC 1-2 Odisha FC - Talking points

Odisha FC completed the league double over Hyderabad FC with a 2-1, come-from-behind win that helped it reinforce its position (fourth) on the ISL points table. The loss extended Hyderabad's winless run to 10 matches.

Sportstar reviews the key aspects of the match.

MATCH BLOG

Familiar story for Hyderabad FC

"Let's go, Hyderabad, Let's go." It was the chant coming from the stands as the home fans watched their team relinquish its lead for the third time this season and make an unsuccessful attempt to come back from 2-1 down. Bobo was uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal and that meant Hyderabad failed to take advantage of Odisha's poor defending and suffered its 10th defeat of its debut ISL season.

We have been here before: Hyderabad takes the lead, we wonder if the script will be different this time, but no, a defensive mistake is never far away. The loss to Odisha was pretty much a repeat of that: Marcelinho put Hyderabad 1-0 up inside a minute and, for a brief period, the players seemed to enjoy the fundamental actions of kicking a football and having a good first touch when receiving it. The passing was crisp even if it was only across the backline and the surge in confidence was evident. All that was needed was the cushion of a second goal.

Odisha turned the match around thanks to Aridane Santana's striker's instincts, which helped him equalise from close range, and some naive defending from debutant Dimple Bhagat, who conceded the penalty and got himself sent off for a second yellow-card offence.

Hyderabad's centre-forward Bobo missed a penalty midway through the first half, while Nestor Gordillo, from inside the six-yard box, flashed his shot well over the crossbar after his good footwork had set him up one-on-one with the Odisha goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro.

Hyderabad displayed courage in committing players forward in search of a late equaliser, but by full-time, it was another frustratingly familiar tale for the players and the coaching staff, while the newly-appointed manager Albert Roca watched on from the stands.

Exemplary officiating from referee R. Venkatesh

While the manner of Hyderabad's defeat felt all-too familiar, it was one of the better refereeing performances this ISL season. Match official R. Venkatesh was judicious in punishing the fouls and remained consistent with his bookings.

He wasn't conned by the players hitting the turf from legal play and ensured the flow of the match wasn't affected.

While Bhagat might have felt the second yellow card was harsh, considering he had already been booked, Venkatesh's application of the rule was right and the foul on Santana was indeed worthy of a booking.

Dorronsoro saves the day for Odisha FC

The Odisha goalkeeper saved three of the four shots that were on target, including Bobo's penalty that came at a crucial juncture in the first half.

His save to deny Giles Barnes in the last minute of regulation time denied Hyderabad from at least getting a point for its endeavour.

His parrying and anticipation were as good as his shot-stopping, and his display was integral to Odisha picking up the three points.