ISL Live Score: Odisha FC v Bengaluru FC

Odisha FC faces Bengaluru FC in the first match of matchday seven and it comes into the fixture on the back of three successive draws. Defending champion Bengaluru, on the other hand, has the incentive of moving to the summit of the ISL table should it beat Odisha tonight. In his pre-match press conference, Bengaluru manager Carles Cuadrat said: "I'm expecting a tough game tomorrow. We've drawn four games this season, but we've been the dominant side in those games. We haven't been at our best in certain aspects, and that is what we are working on as a team."Bengaluru holds the second-best defensive record in the league having conceded six goals in six matches, bettered only by ATK conceding five in as many matches.