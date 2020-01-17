ISL Live Score: Sogou's goal sends Mumbai City 1-0 up into the break

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC.

Half-time: Mumbai City goes into the break 1-0 up thanks to Modou Sogou's goal.

45+1' OFFSIDE! Dimas Delgado times his pass to perfection and finds Sunil Chhetri, who finds the back of the net but the linesman on the far side has put his flag up. A member of the Bengaluru FC support staff is shown a yellow card for protesting against the decision.

45' We are into two minutes of stoppage time.

44' OFFSIDE! Subhasish Bose and Mumbai City think they have their second goal, but Bose had strayed offside as he tried to meet with Diego Carlos's cross into the area.

42' Dimas Delgado is booked for kicking out at Rowllin Borges. The two sets of players get into a scuffle and it's a while before the free-kick is taken.

41' HEADED OVER! Dimas Delgado's corner finds Erik Paartalu, who's unable to get his head over the ball and the ball loops over the crossbar for a goal kick.

37' Amine Chermiti attacks Mohamed Larbi's corner at the front post, doesn't get his attempt on target and it's goal kick for Bengaluru. Mumbai City exerting more pressure on the Bengaluru defence in the last five minutes.

35' SAVED! Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saves a ferocious hit from Diego Carlos. It's a left-footed drive from an angle, it was rising and Gurpreet gets his right palm to it and concedes a corner. Mohamed Larbi's corner is over-hit and it goes harmlessly out for a goal kick for Bengaluru FC.

31' Diego Carlos shoots from a long way out, doesn't get the power and direction, and the ball dribbles away for a goal kick. Mumbai City had a chance to counter-attack and put pressure on the Bengaluru FC defence.

25' OHHH! Mumbai City's Sarthaku Golui concedes a free-kick in the defensive half. It's a good delivery from Dimas Delgado, finds Sunil Chhetri, who tries to flick on and find the far corner. Mumbai City gets a couple of bodies in the way and manages to clear the ball away. Another nervy moment for the home defence there.

21' Gurpreet Singh Sandhu concedes a cheap corner from a Modou Sogou shot that was on target. Rowllin Borges goes for a long-range effort and the ricochet falls at the feet of Sogou, who volleyed it first time albeit the replay shows he was fractionally offside. There's a foul on Gurpreet as the corner is delivered and the score remains Mumbai City 1-0 Bengaluru.

17' Bengaluru FC continues to dominate possession as it tries to hit back. Mumbai City is managing to keep it at arm's length so far. Mumbai's not shy of defending deep and when it does turn over possession, go direct.

13' GOAL! Modou Sogou heads Mumbai City in front! Rowllin Borges with an inch-perfect long ball that is unchallenged by Nishu Kumar and Sogou gets his head to it, keeps it on target and Mumbai City is 1-0 up. Poor goalkeeping from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, too, to come rushing off his line and leave his goal unguarded.

11' OHHH! Sunil Chhetri with an uncharacteristic effort. Harmanjot Khabra crosses after another short corner from Dimas Delgado, it finds the Bengaluru FC captain just inside the penalty area. It's a difficult chance. The ball bounced in front of Chhetri, who had to improvise and try to get his foot over the ball. Doesn't manage it and his effort flies over the crossbar. Plenty of warning signs for Mumbai City early, though.

7' SAVED! Bengaluru FC's dominating the early moments. Erik Paartalu pounces on a tame header from Subhasish Bose and drives into the area, looking to set himself up for a shot on goal. Mato Grgic senses danger and puts the ball out for a corner. Dimas Delgado takes a short one and the resultant cross is headed by Ashique Kuruniyan. It's on target but Amrinder Singh collects it on the bounce with little fuss.

3' Mumbai City's Rowllin Borges concedes a free-kick in the defensive half. It's delivered by Dimas Delgado, but Mumbai is well-organised and not much comes off it.

Kick-off: Bengaluru FC gets us underway, playing from right to left.

The players have made their way out to the middle. We are ready for the Indian national anthem. The national anthem and the customary pre-match team photos are complete. We are ready for kick-off.

As we await kick-off at the Mumbai Football Area, watch Sportstar's Off The Pitch interview of two of Mumbai City's star players, Subhasish Bose and Amrinder Singh.

Mumbai City starting XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Mato Grgic, Pratik Chaudhari, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Mohamed Larbi, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Diego Carlos, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti (Substitutions: Ravi Kumar, Valpuia, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes)

Bengaluru FC starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nishu Kumar, Juanan, Albert Serran, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Manuel Onwu (Substitutions: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Deshorn Brown, Semboi Haokip)

Bengaluru FC faces Mumbai City FC away from home with a chance to end the night top of the ISL table. Mumbai won the reverse fixture 3-2, with Rowllin Borges scoring the winner in the second-half stoppage time. It's also the clash of the best defence (Bengaluru with 7) against the team with the second-worst defensive record in the league (Mumbai with 21). Mumbai is coming off consecutive losses against ATK and Odisha, losing 2-0 on both occasions. Bengaluru has had a long break between its last match and this, with it beating Jamshedpur FC 2-0 at home last Thursday.