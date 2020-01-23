ISL: Struggling Hyderabad FC hosts Mumbai City FC

After a forgettable outing in the Hero Indian Super League so far, Hyderabad FC now hopes to salvage some pride when it takes on Mumbai City FC at the GMC Balayogi Stadium on Friday.

The bottom-placed Hyderabad side, which has just one win from 13 matches, has had a disappointing run.

Interim head coach, Javier Lopez, has admitted that the team had conceded too many goals so far - 31 to be precise - because of some mistakes in the defence.

“But, again, the positive aspect is that the forward line did create quite a few chances. And, the players are enjoying the training sessions showing intensity, high quality and concentration which is a very good sign for a team which has not done well as expected,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adil Khan extended his contract with Hyderabad for the next three years.

“I’m happy to make Hyderabad my home for the next three years. I have faith in this club and its management and believe we will have better luck and achieve greater success in the next few seasons,” he said.

Mumbai, on the other hand, stunned defending champion Bengaluru FC in its last game after suffering two successive loses.

“The boys are more confident now. But, we respect the opposition (Hyderabad) which has very good players. Our objective is to win and move into the top four in points table. It is an important game for us, we cannot make mistakes, need to be focussed,” said Mumbai head coach Jorge Costa.