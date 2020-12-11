ISL 2020-21: Victor penalty earns Hyderabad 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan

Joao Victor scored the 50th goal of the 2020-21 Indian Super League as Hyderabad FC came from behind to hold ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

Manvir Singh's solo effort gave Mohun Bagan the lead in the 54th minute, but Victor bagged the equaliser 11 minutes later from the penalty spot after Hyderabad's Nikhil Poojary was fouled inside the box.

From there, HFC dominated the game with Liston Colaco and Halicharan Narzary attacking with intent. However, the sides weren't able to find the winner.

Earlier, Hyderabad fielded just two foreigners -- Victor and Odei Onaindia -- in its line-up against ATKMB. The team which was marred by injuries also had its manager Manolo Marquez in the stands due to a one-game suspension.

Highlights: ATKMB 1-1 HFC

Assistant coach Thangboi Singto brought in Souvik, Poojary and the fit-again Subrata Paul, who took over the captaincy from Aridane Santana, into the playing XI. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan boss Antonio Habas handed starts to Manvir and Sumit Rathi.

Both teams started the match cautiously, and it was the Mariners who created the opening chances with Roy Krishna at the centre of attacks. Subrata, who made six saves for The Nizams on the night, was called into action regularly.

ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal lodges complaint with AIFF against refereeing

Krishna tested Subrata in the ninth minute with a brilliant header off a Pritam Kotal cross, just two minutes after firing a shot straight at the HFC keeper. The Fijian striker wasted a few more opportunities as the first half ended without a goal.

Mohun Bagan continued to pressurise its opponent after the break, and it eventually paid off when Manvir received the ball in midfield from a goal-kick. The Indian forward sprinted into the box and got lucky when the ball ricocheted off defender Odei Onaindia and found the back of the net.

But Manvir's goal wasn't enough for the Kolkata giant as the spoils were shared.

The Result: ATK Mohun Bagan (Manvir Singh 54') drew 1-1 with Hyderabad FC (Joao Victor 65'(P)).