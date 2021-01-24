ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC - Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Bengaluru FC will look to end its six match winless run when it locks horns with bottom-placed Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) game at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

ISL LIVE| BFC vs OFC Live: Chhetri's Bengaluru eager to return to winning ways

Naushad Moosa’s Bengaluru, eighth on the table, comes into the tie on the back of a last-gasp 2-1 loss against Kerala Blasters. Odisha FC has endured a poor campaign that has seen it register just one win in 12 games. Stuart Baxter’s side has dropped points in its last three games, losing to Chennaiyin FC before playing out draws with Chennaiyin and Hyderabad FC.

MATCH PREVIEW| Shaky Bengaluru takes on bottom-ranked Odisha in must-win clash

A win would see Bengaluru FC climb to the fifth spot, while even a victory won’t be enough to lift Odisha FC from the bottom spot.

Podcast: From coaching changes and how they are impacting the side to a certain rant from one of the biggest names in the league, the last week in ISL action has been dramatic to the say the very least. Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad are joined by The Hindu's N Sudarshan to discuss the best and worst of the week of ISL action gone by. Listen in to The Full Time Show:

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Bengaluru FC predicted XI

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Srivas, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh

Odisha FC predicted XI

Arshdeep Singh, Hendry Antonay, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

ISL LIVE| JFC vs HFC Live: Doungel, Farukh named in Jamshedpur FC XI vs Hyderabad FC

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Vice-captain pick: Steven Taylor (OFC).

Combined playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Parag Srivas (BFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Juanan (BFC), Gaurav Bora (OFC), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Suresh Wangjam (BFC), Vinit Rai (OFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC).