ISL 2020-21 LIVE, BFC vs OFC Live Football Score: Mauricio gives Odisha early lead vs Bengaluru

8' GOAAAAAAAAAAAAL! Mauricio opens the scoring! Excellent work from Jerry to create the chance. The youngster take a quick free-kick to find Onwu on the right, who plays a superb cross for Mauricio to finish at the far post.

5' Strong start from Bengaluru. Couple of promising moves in the attacking third with Cleiton, Suresh and Chhetri combining well.

3' Cleiton and Suresh exchange passes before the latter has a go at goal. It's a low strike and Arshdeep has it covered.

1' KICK OFF!

7:25pm: The players are out in the centre. Former champion Bengaluru in its blue home kits, Odisha in all whites.

7:20pm: Odisha FC has managed only one win in 12 games this season and has never won a game at the Fatorda Stadium. Can the Kalinga Warriors script a new tale today?

Diego Mauricio has been a massive source of joy in Odisha FC's otherwise disappointing ISL 2020-21 campaign. The Brazilian is the side's leading scorer with six goals. - ISL/Sportzpics

7:10pm: Bengaluru FC has struggled in attack, managing only three goals in its last six games. Interestingly, skipper Sunil Chhetri opened his season's tally at the GMC Stadium in the reverse fixture.

Cleiton Silva is Bengaluru FC's joint top-scorer this season with four goals to his name. Can the Brazilian get on the score-sheet tonight? - ISL/Sportzpics

6:55pm: Jamshedpur FC has ended its three-match losing streak by playing out a goalless draw with Hyderabd FC. Match highlights here - JFC vs HFC

Odisha FC 'keeper Arshdeep Singh has managed only one clean sheet in the nine games he has played this season. - ISL/Sportzpics

6:45pm: Bengaluru FC is unchanged its previous clash against Kerala Blasters, which it lost 2-1. Just the one change for Odisha FC as Newcastle legend Steven Taylor returns to the XI after missing the previous game due to suspension.

Bengaluru FC's Fran Gonzalez looking sharp with that fresh cut. - ISL/Sportzpics

6:30pm: TEAM NEWS!

Bengaluru FC XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Parag Srivas, Amay Morajkar, Francisco Gonzalez, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva

Odisha FC XI: Arshdeep Singh, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Rakesh Pradhan, Jacob Tratt, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

6:20pm: Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC are locked at 0-0 and there's a little over 15 minutes left in the clash taking place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. You can follow that game live here - ISL LIVE| JFC vs HFC Live: Rehnesh makes crucial saves to keep it Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Hyderabad FC

6:15pm: Mumbai City FC has coasted in the Indian Super League, remaining unbeaten since its opening day loss. One of the side's key stars, Rowllin Borges, has been the main wrecker-in-chief for the table-topper. The 28-year-old is our pick of player of the fortnight - ISL Player of the Fortnight: Rowllin Borges, Mumbai City's wrecker-in-chief

Rowllin Borges has hardly misplaced a pass during his team’s victories in 2021. He made life miserable for Kerala Blasters (above), Bengaluru FC and ATKMB forwards with his timely interceptions and tackles as well. - ISL / Sportzpics

6pm: Here's how we think the two sides could line up today:

Bengaluru FC predicted XI

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Srivas, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh

Odisha FC predicted XI

Arshdeep Singh, Hendry Antonay, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

MATCH PREVIEW:

Two sides desperate for a win will go toe-to-toe at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday. Bengaluru FC (BFC) is on a six-match winless streak – the longest in its short ISL history – that has left the team in eighth place on 13 points from 12 matches, while Odisha FC has tasted victory just once all season and is rooted to the bottom on seven points.

On paper, it seems like the ideal opportunity for BFC to snap its wretched run and recover from the dispiriting 2-1 loss it suffered against Kerala Blasters on Wednesday. But leading into the match, it is Odisha which has better form, with two draws and a win (over Kerala) in its last four games.

"[Kerala result] was really disappointing,” said BFC interim coach Naushad Moosa, who is still looking for his first win. “Silly defensive errors cost us. Now it is do or die…all [eight] games are important. The points table is going against us, but we have to look ahead. Players know how important every game is.”

Moosa said there were a few positives in the Kerala match, like forward Udanta Singh showing flashes of his old self and BFC Academy product Amay Morajkar coming up with a confident show in the mid-field. But he will have to do without Harmanjot Khabra for the second match running as he nurses a hamstring strain.

“We just need to win one game and get back that confidence,” Moosa said. “Maybe it is the next game and the dynamic will change. Top-4 is still possible. All teams are very close. We have to be careful and not concede easy goals.”

On the other hand, Odisha boss Stuart Baxter is confident of building on his outfit’s encouraging recent form. “We had chances to beat bigger clubs like ATK [Mohun Bagan] but to do that against anybody we have to defend well, take our chances and play our own game,” the Brit said on match-eve. “If we do that with quality, we can run everybody close.”

While Diego Mauricio, who has scored six of Odisha’s 12 goals, is the side’s trump card, Baxter, whose team has the second-worst defensive record having conceded 19 goals, saw green shoots in the way his wards dealt with Hyderabad’s onslaught last Tuesday. Left-back Rakesh Pradhan, on loan from NorthEast United FC, made his debut and had a hand in Cole Alexander’s fine goal too.

“Pradhan made a confident debut; he got forward and his natural left foot helped us,” said Baxter. “We have been best when we tried to make a few changes. We’ll look at the energy levels of the players and make a decision. But we don't want to make a lot of changes. The team that we’ve been putting together has been coming together [well].”