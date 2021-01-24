ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur arrests losing streak in insipid goalless draw with Hyderabad

A tepid second-half display from Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC resulted in a goalless draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama on Sunday.

With the 0-0 outcome, Jamshedpur arrested a three-match losing streak in the 2020-21 Indian Super League. But the form of star striker Nerijus Valskis was still a concern as he managed only a single shot on target all game, which came through a header straight at opposition custodian Laxmikant Kattimani in the 88th minute off a Farukh Choudhary cross.

Earlier, JFC manager Owen Coyle made four changes to his lineup from the loss against NorthEast United FC. He brought in new signings Farukh and Seiminlen Doungel, while also including Mohammad Mobashir and Alexandre Lima, who was suspended for JFC's last match. His counterpart Manuel Marquez, on the other hand, handed a first start of the season to midfielder Roland Alberg and decided to go with Joel Chianese ahead of Liston Colaco in the HFC playing XI.

The Men of Steel and The Nizams played out an evenly contested first half, with almost identical passing and attacking stats. However, it was Hyderabad which had the better chances.

Jamshedpur goalkeeper T. P. Rehenesh made his first save in the ninth minute after going one-on-one with Chianese. A few moments later, he got fingertips on a Halicharan Narzary shot as the ball hit the crossbar and bounced back into play.

JFC also hit the post in the opening 45 minutes when Stephen Eze rose the highest during an Aitor Monroy cross and connected with a sweet header.

Both teams made several attacking substitutions post the 60th minute-mark but there were no goals until the final whistle. Farukh and The Nizams skipper Aridane Santana missed the target by a whisker at various points though.

The solitary point took Jamshedpur above Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC, which has a game in hand, into seventh in the ISL 2020-21 standings. On the other hand, Hyderabad stays fourth with 18 points from 13 outings.