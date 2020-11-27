ISL 2020-21 Golden Boot race: NorthEast United's Kwesi Appiah leads top-scorers' list

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) got underway on Friday (November 20, 2020) as Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan (result) at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan captain Roy Krishna scored the first goal of the tournament in the win against the Blasters. NorthEast United forward Kwesi Appiah has scored a goal each in his opening two matches, which puts him at the top of the Golden Boot race after 8 matchdays.

NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC are the only sides to keep a cleansheet so far. FC Goa has two players, Alberto Noguera and Alexander Jesuraj with 1 assist each.

Race for the Golden Boot

Ranking Player Name Goals scored 1. Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC) 2 1. Igor Angulo (FCG) 2 1. Roy Krishna (ATKMB) 2 4. Anirudh Thapa (CFC) 1 4. Cleiton Silva (BFC) 1



Most cleansheets in ISL 2020-21

Ranking Player Name Cleansheets 1. Subhasish Roy (NEUFC) 1 1. Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB) 1 1. Subrata Paul (HFC) 1 1. Amrinder Singh (MCFC) 1



Most assists in ISL 2020-21