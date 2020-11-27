Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 Golden Boot race: NorthEast United's Kwesi Appiah leads top-scorers' list ISL 2020 Golden Boot race: NorthEast United forward Kwesi Appiah leads the ISL top scorers' chart following the two goals in his opening two matches. Team Sportstar 27 November, 2020 22:02 IST Kwesi Appiah celebrates scoring for NorthEast United FC. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 27 November, 2020 22:02 IST The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) got underway on Friday (November 20, 2020) as Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan (result) at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa.ATK Mohun Bagan captain Roy Krishna scored the first goal of the tournament in the win against the Blasters. NorthEast United forward Kwesi Appiah has scored a goal each in his opening two matches, which puts him at the top of the Golden Boot race after 8 matchdays.NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC are the only sides to keep a cleansheet so far. FC Goa has two players, Alberto Noguera and Alexander Jesuraj with 1 assist each.Race for the Golden BootRankingPlayer NameGoals scored1.Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC)21.Igor Angulo (FCG)21.Roy Krishna (ATKMB)24.Anirudh Thapa (CFC)14.Cleiton Silva (BFC)1Most cleansheets in ISL 2020-21RankingPlayer NameCleansheets1.Subhasish Roy (NEUFC)11.Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB)11.Subrata Paul (HFC)11.Amrinder Singh (MCFC)1Most assists in ISL 2020-21RankingPlayer NameAssists1.Alberto Noguera (FCG)11.Erik Paartalu (BFC)11.Alexander Jesuraj (FCG)11.Esmael Goncalves (CFC)11.Jackichand Singh (JFC)1 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos