ISL 2020-21, SCEB vs JFC: Jeje makes his first start after 18 months with SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal Jeje Lalpekhlua returned to the starting XI for the first time in 18 months after he was named in the line-up for SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) match against Jamshedpur FC.

The former Chennaiyin forward returned to competitive football after he came on in as a substitute against Mumbai City on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who moved to SC East Bengal this season, played his last match on April 30 last year for Chennaiyin FC in the AFC Cup.

The match also marked midfielder Eugenson Lyngdoh's return to the playing XI after playing 16 minutes in the match against Mumbai City. He was sidelined for majority of the ISL 2019-20 due to an injury and has played in 5 matches for Bengaluru FC.

He was then forced to undergo a knee surgery and missed the entire ISL 2019-20 season, where his former club Chennaiyin FC finished as runner-up.

The 'Mizo Sniper' is the the ISL's second-highest Indian goal-scorer with 23 strikes and is also sixth on the list of all-time top-scorers in the ISL.

He made 69 appearances for Chennaiyin and was the club's leading goal-scorer. He has the distinction of being the only player to have scored in each of the first five editions of the ISL.

Jeje, who has earlier played for Mohun Bagan, brings in a wealth of experience to SC East Bengal's attack.

Here are the starting line-ups of both teams:

SCEB XI: Sankar Roy, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Mohamed Irshad, Sehnaj Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

COACH: Robbie Fowler.

JFC XI: T. P. Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir, William Lalnunfela, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis