ISL 2020-21: Bipin hat-trick sees Mumbai City storm to 6-1 win over Odisha FC

Mumbai City FC rode on Bipin Singh’s hat-trick as it thrashed bottom-placed Odisha FC 6-1 in their penultimate Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) match at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Bipin's hat-trick was the first of the season, while Mumbai was further helped by Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche's brace and a sublime goal from Cy Goddard.

With the comfortable victory, Mumbai City stayed in contention for the League Winners Shield. The Islanders will next take on ATK Mohun Bagan, the table topper, on February 28 in their final league contest.



Though Odisha took everyone by surprise with an early goal off a penalty by Diego Maurico, the Islanders quickly took charge with four goals in the first sesion. Ogbeche scored five minutes after Mauricio to equalise and then Mumbai City scored three goals in six minutes to seize the advantage.

Mumbai City FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche celebrates scoring the equaliser against Odisha FC in their ISL 2020-21 clash on Wednesday. - ISL/Sportzpics

Bipin, who replaced Rowllin Borges in the starting XI, scored in the 38th minute when Ogbeche’s strike deflected off a defender’s leg and he took it away from the defender to effect a strong finish.

Ogbeche struck soon after as he nodded home Ahmed Jahouh's free-kick. This was unlike the earlier goal he scored where he got down to head one home.

Goddard joined the party as he made the post of a poor clearance to score a stunning goal a minute later.

Mumbai City FC's Cy Goddard celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal against Odisha FC in their ISL 2020-21 clash on Wednesday. - ISL/Sportzpics

Two minutes into the second session, Bipin converted again off a neat pass by Ogbeche. Jahouh, with two assists, had a chance to get on the scoresheet but missed a penalty in the 84th minute. Goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh guessed it right to parried away the spot-kick.

Bipin completed his hat-trick in the 86th minute by showing his predatory instincts. Rowllin' shot was saved by the ‘keeper but Bipin latched on to the loose ball to find the back of the net.