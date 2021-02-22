ISL 2020-21: AFC Champions League spot, playoffs race scenarios - Explained

The Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) is into the final week of the league stage and an exciting race for the top spot and the final play-off places take centrestage.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC are involved in a batte for the League Winner's Shield and the AFC Champions League group stage spot.

Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City are the only two teams to have qualified for the playoffs while four teams -- FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC -- are still in contention for the last two playoffs place.

Ahead of the final week's fixtures, Sportstar takes a look at the possible scenarios for these six clubs involved.

If any of the below teams finish level on points, their positions will be determined in this order: 1) Most number of points compiled in league matches between the concerned clubs. 2) Superior goal difference resulting from league matches between the concerned clubs. 3) Most number of goals scored in the league matches between the concerned clubs. 4) Superior goal difference in the league stage. 5) Most number of goals scored in the league stage. 6) Highest fair play ranking. 7) Drawing of lots by the league.



ATK Mohun Bagan (vs Hyderabad FC, vs Mumbai City FC) - Position: 1 | 39 points

The Kolkata giant has a five-point advantage over second-placed Mumbai City. A win over Hyderabad on Monday will seal the top spot for Antonio Habas' side.

Mumbai City FC (vs Odisha FC, vs ATK Mohun Bagan) - Position: 2 | 34 points

A defeat or a draw for Mohun Bagan to Hyderabad and a win for Mumbai against Odisha will set up a final day showdown between the top-two sides for the No. 1 spot.

In the possibility that Mohun Bagan and Mumbai finish level on points, Sergio Lobra's men will take the top spot due to the head-to-head tie-breaker.

FC Goa (vs Hyderabad FC) - Position: 3 | 30 points

Goa has one foot in the playoffs place and requires just a point from its final game against Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad FC (vs ATK Mohun Bagan, vs FC Goa) - Position: 4 | 27 points

Hyderabad has two tough assignments (vs ATKMB and vs FCG) to finish the league campaign and only two wins will guarantee a playoff place. In the event Hyderabad gets a win against Mohun Bagan and a draw against Goa then Juan Ferrando's Goa will finish higher because it has a 2-1 advantage over Hyderabad in the reverse fixture. If Hyderabad draws against Mohun Bagan and beats Goa, then it will finish higher than Goa. In the event, it loses to Mohun Bagan, it will need to beat Goa by a two-goal scoreline to seal its progression.

Position Clubs MP W D L GF GA GD Points 1. ATK Mohun Bagan 18 12 3 3 26 11 15 39 2. Mumbai City FC 18 10 4 4 27 17 10 34 3. FC Goa 19 7 9 3 31 23 8 30 4. Hyderabad FC 18 6 9 3 25 17 8 27 5 NorthEast United FC 18 6 9 3 27 24 3 27 6. Jamshedpur FC 19 6 6 7 18 20 -2 24

NorthEast United FC (vs East Bengal, vs Kerala Blasters) - Position: 5 | 27 points

Two wins in its last two matches against teams in the bottom half should be enough for Khalid Jamil's men to return to a playoff place. In the event, that Hyderabad and NorthEast finish level on points, the former has a superior head-to-head record. And if Goa and NEUFC finish level on points, the latter will need to improve on its goal difference to finish higher.

Jamshedpur FC (vs Bengaluru FC) - Position: 6 | 24 points

Jamshedpur has a slim chance of progression even if Owen Coyle's side wins its final match against Bengaluru and both Hyderabad and NorthEast lose their games in hand. In case of a three-way tie between JFC, NEUFC and HFC, Hyderabad has the better head-to-head record involving the three teams.