ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC's Dimas Delgado returns to Spain due to family emergency

Bengaluru FC announced on Sunday that midfielder Dimas Delgado has returned to Spain due to a family emergency.

The 37-year-old flew to Spain on Sunday and will miss at least two weeks of action, considering the 14-day quarantine rule in place, as Bengaluru FC fights to seal its spot in the top-four.

Dimas has been an integral part of the club's ISL 2020-21 campaign, playing in every game this season. He has a goal and an assist to his name.

UPDATE: Dimas Delgado has returned to Spain owing to a family emergency. The Spaniard flew back home on Sunday, and all of us at Bengaluru FC stand by Dimas through what is a difficult time for him. #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/8wC13NFheu — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 17, 2021

Bengaluru FC, which recently parted ways with coach Carles Cuadrat, is enduring a disappointing run and has lost four of its last five matches. The side is currently seventh on the table with 13 points from 11 matches and trails fourth-placed Hyderabad by three points.

The former ISL champion has roped in Spanish playmaker Xisco Hernandez in a bid to boost its chances of making the playoffs. Bengaluru FC will next be in action on Wednesday when it faces Kerala Blasters.