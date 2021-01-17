Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC's Dimas Delgado returns to Spain due to family emergency ISL 2021: Bengaluru FC's Dimas Delgado has gone back to Spain due to a family emergency. Team Sportstar 17 January, 2021 23:06 IST Dimas Delgado has been an integral part of Bengaluru FC ISL's 2020-21 campaign. He has a goal and an assist to his name in 11 appearances this season. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 17 January, 2021 23:06 IST Bengaluru FC announced on Sunday that midfielder Dimas Delgado has returned to Spain due to a family emergency.The 37-year-old flew to Spain on Sunday and will miss at least two weeks of action, considering the 14-day quarantine rule in place, as Bengaluru FC fights to seal its spot in the top-four.Dimas has been an integral part of the club's ISL 2020-21 campaign, playing in every game this season. He has a goal and an assist to his name. UPDATE: Dimas Delgado has returned to Spain owing to a family emergency. The Spaniard flew back home on Sunday, and all of us at Bengaluru FC stand by Dimas through what is a difficult time for him. #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/8wC13NFheu— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 17, 2021 Bengaluru FC, which recently parted ways with coach Carles Cuadrat, is enduring a disappointing run and has lost four of its last five matches. The side is currently seventh on the table with 13 points from 11 matches and trails fourth-placed Hyderabad by three points.The former ISL champion has roped in Spanish playmaker Xisco Hernandez in a bid to boost its chances of making the playoffs. Bengaluru FC will next be in action on Wednesday when it faces Kerala Blasters. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos