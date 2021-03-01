ISL 2020-21 news: Opseth, Xisco, Gonzalez leave Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC (BFC) on Monday confirmed the departures of overseas players Kristian Opseth, Xisco Hernandez and Fran Gonzalez at the end of its Indian Super League (ISL) campaign.

BFC endured a disappointing season in which it finished seventh, its lowest finish in the ISL in four seasons.

Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Cleiton Silva and Juanan are likely to be confrmed as the four foreigners for the AFC Cup. Bengaluru will have to play a South Asian playoff game against either Nepal Army Club or Sri Lanka Police on April 14 to earn a place in the Group D.

Striker Opseth failed to score in 15 appearances, Gonzalez was a second-choice centre-back at the club and only got his chances after Juanan's injury. Xisco returned to the club during the January transfer window and struggled to have an impact in his six appearances.

New head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli will take charge of training later this month ahead of his first assignment in the AFC Cup.