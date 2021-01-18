ISL 2020-21 report: Chennaiyin fails to get past 10-man SC East Bengal

A 10-man SC East Bengal frustrated Chennaiyin FC by holding it to a goalless draw at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Despite playing with a numerical advantage for close to an hour, Chennaiyin failed to get the winner and blew another opportunity to move into the top-four in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21). This was Chennaiyin's fifth goalless draw this season -- the most by a side.

Csaba Laszlo’s side was poor when in possession. And on the occasions when it was able to create half-chances, SC East Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumder thwarted the opposition forwards.

It was SC East Bengal which began the game by dominating possession but wasn’t able to break down Chennaiyin’s compact shape. Chennaiyin looked to use the height of Esmael Goncalves and Rahim Ali to good effect by launching balls over the opposition defence.

Enes Sipovic reacts after missing a chance. - ISL/Sportzpics

The best chance of the half came Enes Sipovic’s way from a freekick in the 23rd minute. Eli Sabia picked up the second ball and hooked in a cross to the far post for his centre-back partner Sipovic, who failed to get his header on target from close range.

SC East Bengal went down to 10-men just before the water break. On-loan midfielder Ajay Chhetri, who was making his first start of the season, received his second yellow card for a lunging tackle on Rahim Ali.

Ajay Chhetri's first SC East Bengal start was cut short as he was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in the ISL 2020-21 clash against Chennaiyin FC on Monday. - ISL/Sportzpics

Laszlo brought on forward Jakub Sylvestr came on for the injured Anirudh Thapa, who suffered a hamstring injury, at the beginning of the second period. Ten minutes into the half, Debjit dived brilliantly to push away Goncalves’ curling effort after he was set by Sylvestr.

SC East Bengal nearly delivered the sucker punch in the 62nd minute when Anthony Pilkington beat the offside trap, brought down a long ball to have a shot at goal but was to be denied by the feet of Vishal Kaith.

Chennaiyin pushed men forward in search of the winner with Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Sylvestr and Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev all having a shot at goal, but Debjit stood in the way each time.