ISL 2020-21: FC Goa goes 13 games unbeaten, breaks Mumbai City's record

Juan Ferrando's FC Goa broke the record for the longest unbeaten streak in the Indian Super League's (ISL) short history of seven seasons with a 13th consecutive game without a loss.

The Gaurs held fifth-placed Hyderabad FC to a goalless draw at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday to seal a playoffs spot. This result also helped them break Mumbai City FC's record of 12 straight undefeated matches, which was set earlier this season.

Goa's record run started with a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC immediately following a 1-2 defeat at the hands of two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC.