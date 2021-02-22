ISL 2020-21 news: Late Kotal goal rescues point for ATK Mohun Bagan against 10-man Hyderabad

A 10-man Hyderabad FC showed great character and application to subdue the current leader ATK Mohun Bagan FC to a 2-2 draw in a 19th round ISL match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday. Hyderabad lost a man early but fought undaunted to hold Mohun Bagan’s aspirations of securing the League winner’s shield.

In what turned out to be a see-saw contest, Hyderabad took the lead in the eighth minute though an opportunistic goal from Aridane Santana before Manvir Singh levelled the score early after the break. Substitute Roland Alberg put Hyderabad back in the lead midway through the second half but an added-time goal by Bagan defender Pritam Kotal ended the former’s hopes of a win.

Pritam Kotal nodded in a late equaliser for Mohun Bagan to rescue a point. - ISL/SPORTZPICS

The result kept the league open till the final round. As it stands now Mohun Bagan, which reached 40 points from 19 matches, needs another point to become the league winner. It may have to secure that in the final match against the second-placed Mumbai City FC. This equation comes into play only if Mumbai City (on 34 points from 18 matches) downs Odisha FC in its 19th match on Wednesday. To realise its play-off dreams Hyderabad (28 from 19) now needs to win its final match against FC Goa (30 from 19) on Sunday.

Hyderabad lost its defender Chinglensana Singh in the fourth minute. The defender received the marching orders for bringing down Mohun Bagan forward David Williams, who was looking to get in a threatening position.

Hyderabad was quick to regroup and despite the deficit in numbers it took the fight to the Mohun Bagan territory. By the eighth minute, Hyderabad was in the lead after a horrible misunderstanding between right-back Kotal and centre-back Tiri saw the Hyderabad captain Aridane lapping up the free ball and placing it in the far corner of the Bagan goal.



Stunned by the reverse, Mohun Bagan tried to get back in the action but had to wait till the 57th minute when Manvir found the target with nice finishing to level the issue. Hyderabad fought back and regained the lead off a fantastic volley from Alberg in the 75th minute but Mohun Bagan produced yet another last gasp goal to spoil Hyderabad’s party.