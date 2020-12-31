ISL 2020-21 news: If I am the owner, I sack the coach, says Hyderabad coach Marquez Roca

Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez Roca took responsibility for the team's late 2-1 loss to FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Wednesday.

The team has now lost three successive games and remains eighth in the table with nine points.

Hyderabad was leading 1-0 until the 87th minute when substitute Ishan Pandita equalised before Igor Angulo wrapped all three points in the dying embers.

MATCH REPORT

"If I am the owner, I sack the coach tomorrow," Roca said in the post match presentation. "I lost the game with the last substitution. The team was controlling in the 4-2-3-1 formation and the scoreline [1-0] and we changed to 4-4-2 [in the end] and we lost total control. In the last few minutes, the team was not good and it's my fault.

"It's difficult to recognise these things but it's the truth. I am happy with attitude of my players. They [Goa] had two shots on target and I am angry with myself," he added.

Roca removed winger Halicharan Narzary in the 89th minute to bring on midfielder Abhishek Halder to hold on to a point but Angulo capitalised on Hyderabad's error to score the winner.

The Spaniard also provided an update on the new signing Roland Alberg, who completed a loan move to Hyderabad from Roda JC Kerkrade until the end of the season. "We need this kind of attacking midfield player in our team. We wish that he can come out after quarantine period and play as soon as possible because he played just 10 days ago," said Roca.