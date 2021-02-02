ISL 2020-21 preview: Inconsisent Kerala Blasters takes on Mumbai City

The last time Kerala Blasters defeated Mumbai City was in December, 2017. In the five matches since, the men from Kochi have lost three and drawn two.

They will indeed be desperate for another win against Mumbai when the two teams square off at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim (Goa) on Wednesday. They will be well aware that it would not be easy at all.

Mumbai is on top of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21)table, with 30 points from matches, while Blasters is lying third from the bottom, with 15 points from as many games. The underdog's coach, however, sounded confident on the eve of the match.

“We are ready to face Mumbai City,” said Kibu Vicuna. “They're the leaders of the competition. They're a very good team, very good players with a good coach. It’s a big challenge for us as we have to come back and get a win tomorrow.”

ALSO READ| ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal coach Fowler faces ban, fine for alleged racist remark against referees

He could also take heart from the way his boys performed in the last match against ATK Mohun Bagan, despite going down 2-3. Having led 2-0 14 minutes into the second half, the SIDE should not have lost that match, though.

Mumbai may be leading the competition, but it hasn't exactly been in the best of form of late, having won only one of its last four matches. Coach Sergio Lobera acknowledged that there was a need to learn from the mistakes.

Podcast - The merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan for ISL 2020-21 seemed like a match made in heaven, but fans didn't look pleased. Our reporters Shyam Vasudevan, Aashin Prasad and Amitabha Das Sharma delve into the reasons behind fans' displeasure and the raging hashtag #RemoveATK in the latest episode of 'The Full Time Show'.

“We knew this situation was possible because it is practically impossible not to lose any game during the season,” he said. “We lost the first game to NorthEast United. Never before during the same season has one team gone 12 games unbeaten.”

He added the defeat would not affect the team. “We need to continue improving and work with the same ambition in the same way,” he said. “We need to learn from our mistakes as always but I am not worried.”