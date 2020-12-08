ISL 2020-21 news: Kerala Blasters' Cidoncha ruled out of season

Kerala Blasters announced on Tuesday that Sergio Cidoncha has left for Spain to recover from an injury and will miss the remainder of the ongoing Indian Super League season.

The 30-year-old Spanish midfielder had sustained a high grade ligament tear on both sides of his right ankle during Kerala Blasters' goalless draw with Chennaiyin FC last month.

The club added that it would be seeking a replacement during the January transfer window.

The development comes days after Kerala Blasters sporting director Karolis Skinkys had said: “The Spaniard developed pain and swelling immediately on field following a tackle by the Chennaiyin FC defender Memo.

The Club can confirm that Sergio Cidoncha has left for Spain to continue his treatment. We will be supporting him fully on his road to recovery.



In his absence, the club will actively be looking out for a replacement.



"A MRI scan conducted on the right ankle revealed the extent of Cidoncha’s injury who is expected to be out for an extended period of time. We are also consulting orthopaedic specialists on the scan reports and monitoring the player’s situation with utmost care."