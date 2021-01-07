ISL 2020-21 news: Odisha FC beats Kerala Blasters for first win of season

After a run of eight matches without a win, Odisha FC recorded its first victory of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season by defeating Kerala Blasters 4-1 at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Thursday.

AS IT HAPPENED

Diego Mauricio starred with two goals in the second half, and also played his part in Jeakson Singh's own goal, while Steve Taylor was the other goal-scorer.

Coming into this game, the Odisha was the only side in the competition without a win.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the best of Indian Super League in the year 2020 on The Full Time Show.

Despite the win, Odisha is rooted to the bottom behind Blasters with five points from nine matches.