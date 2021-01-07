Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news: Odisha FC beats Kerala Blasters for first win of season ISL 2020: Coming into this game, the Odisha was the only side in the competition without a win. Diego Mauricio starred with two goals and an assist. Team Sportstar 07 January, 2021 21:31 IST Diego Mauricio celebrates after scoring for Odisha FC in the ISL. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 07 January, 2021 21:31 IST After a run of eight matches without a win, Odisha FC recorded its first victory of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season by defeating Kerala Blasters 4-1 at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Thursday.AS IT HAPPENEDDiego Mauricio starred with two goals in the second half, and also played his part in Jeakson Singh's own goal, while Steve Taylor was the other goal-scorer. Coming into this game, the Odisha was the only side in the competition without a win.Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the best of Indian Super League in the year 2020 on The Full Time Show. Despite the win, Odisha is rooted to the bottom behind Blasters with five points from nine matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos