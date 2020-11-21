ISL 2020-21 news: NorthEast sinks 10-man Mumbai City after Appiah penalty

NorthEast United FC, which hasn't won its opening game of the Indian Super League since 2016, finally broke the curse as it defeated 10-man Mumbai City FC 1-0, thanks to a Kwesi Appiah spot-kick, at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Saturday.

NEUFC manager Gerard Nus began his ISL sojourn with a win, while MCFC created an unwanted record during match two of the 2020-21 season by becoming the first Sergio Lobera managed-side to not register a single shot on target in an ISL outing.

AS IT HAPPENED

Lobera surprisingly decided to leave out Mourtada Fall, the defender with most goals in ISL history, and played Hernan Santana and Sarthak Golui as centre-backs. However, the duo was hardly troubled as Mumbai maintained possession of over 70 per cent in the first-half. But Jahouh's red card in the 43rd minute tilted the match's balance.

Jahouh was sent off in the 43nd minute for a lunging tackle on Camara. - ISL/Sportzpics - ISL/Sportzpics

The Moroccan midfielder lunged in from behind on NorthEast's Khassa Camara and made contact just above the ankle. Referee R. Venkatesh who had a clear view of the incident didn't hesitate a bit as he sent off Jahouh. From there, it was always going to be difficult for the Islanders in the second-half.

In the 47th minute, during a NEUFC corner, centre-back Dylan Fox headed the ball towards MCFC midfielder Rowllin Borges who handled it. NorthEast won a penalty as a result of the handball and Ghanian striker Appiah sent goalkeeper Amrinder Singh the wrong way to give his side the lead.

Later, despite multiple attacking substitutions, both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances throughout the rest of the game. The forwards from both sides were wasteful upfront, managing only two shots on target all game.

Mumbai, which won eight corners, was unable to test NEUFC custodian Subhasish Roy Chowdhury properly even once. In the end, the Highlanders held on to the slender lead and bagged all three points.

Meanwhile, with Michael Soosairaj stretchered off in the opening game, the injury bug bit again as Raynier Fernandes was withdrawn in the 26th minute after injuring his groin muscle.